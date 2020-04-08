President Trump reportedly takes action on possible COVID-19 cure

President Trump reportedly has a "small personal financial interest,quot; in Sanofi, a French drug maker that produces hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that Trump has repeatedly touted as the cure for the coronavirus.

Trump has claimed that the drug can prevent contracting the virus, but experts are not sure. There is no evidence that hydroxychloroquine prevents coronavirus infection.

"They say take it before the fact is good, but what do you have to lose?" Trump told reporters. "They say take it. I'm not looking at it one way or the other, but we want to get out of this. If it works, it would be a shame if we didn't do it sooner. But we have some very good signs," he said, without naming any sources.

Sanofi produces Plaquenil, the brand name form of hydroxychloroquine, reports the New York Times; The drug is generally used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and malaria. Forbes has Trump's stake in the company at just $ 3,000, but other Republican donors also have shares in the company.