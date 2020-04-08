Home Entertainment President Trump reportedly takes action on possible COVID-19 cure

President Trump reportedly takes action on possible COVID-19 cure

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

President Trump reportedly has a "small personal financial interest,quot; in Sanofi, a French drug maker that produces hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that Trump has repeatedly touted as the cure for the coronavirus.

Trump has claimed that the drug can prevent contracting the virus, but experts are not sure. There is no evidence that hydroxychloroquine prevents coronavirus infection.

"They say take it before the fact is good, but what do you have to lose?" Trump told reporters. "They say take it. I'm not looking at it one way or the other, but we want to get out of this. If it works, it would be a shame if we didn't do it sooner. But we have some very good signs," he said, without naming any sources.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©