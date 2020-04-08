Prepare for big surprises in the final series of Modern Family

Modern FamilyHe has some surprises up his sleeve for the series finale tonight.
Last week's penultimate episode ended with Mitch and Cam's new adopted baby arriving earlier than expected, just as they were about to move into their new home, as everyone else joined in and adjusted to their new normals. It may seem like Mitch and Cam were the only ones with a big change on the horizon, but don't be so sure about that.
We jumped on the phone with executive producer and co-creator Chris Lloyd before the end, and after he laughed at our assumption, he promised there will be some unexpected elements for tonight's big send-off.
"Of course you want the ending to meet people's expectations, but you also want there to be a little bit of, oh, I didn't see that experience coming, and there's a mix of those things," Lloyd said. "I think there are certain things that you may know will happen in an ending, and those are there, but there are also things that I think fans will be surprised and hopefully intrigued with."
It's not an easy task to make a series finale, especially for a show that has been running as much as Modern Family has, and Lloyd said they did their best not to think of other shows or even try to "create the perfect ending. " It was about what felt good for the show and what didn't feel good, like time travel.
"We went through various possibilities, one being, should we look into the future to see where they all ended? And that didn't seem right, because it is a time travel and strange, so it really became a kind of challenge to establish new paths people could be in. That seemed like the right way to go. That could allow the series to live in the minds of viewers, if we see people in some new directions in their lives, and then it became a question of what those instructions might be and how we build a story from that to the end. "
Lloyd says the ending was "a lot of trial and error."
"We probably had five different endings resolved at different times, and they didn't seem quite right," he says. "And then we get to the one we have and hope that people like it."
That trial-and-error process took almost the entire season, and Lloyd says that every few weeks, all the writers discussed their ideas for the finale.
"We would have certain ideas, with the idea that maybe we wanted to incorporate some change in the lives of certain characters, but we didn't really have the end resolved until the last two weeks."
Co-creator Steve Levitan wrote the first half with some writers, and Lloyd handled the second half.
"It was really in writing, at the time, that a lot of the specific things were worked out as to how we were going to end it."
Of course, as Lloyd, Levitan, and his team wrote it, and even when it was filmed just a few weeks ago, they could never have imagined that the ending would air during a global pandemic, and time at home has only amplified the feelings that everyone was already in. feeling.
"Finishing the show was exhilarating, and at the same time it was sad because we all got pretty close and we had a big hug between tears and then we went to our cars, so you get a little empty. And then you have many days stuck in your home to feel that empty feeling, "says Lloyd. "You know, this would be the kind of thing that you would normally expect to be back with everyone or do episodes based on coronavirus or whatever, how Phil would react, all of that. We don't have that way out." But look, everyone is having a hard time with this, so ours are a little bit different. "
Lloyd didn't want to say how the characters are dealing with right now, since we'll never be able to see him, but can't you see that Phil is really killing him on TikTok?
Modern FamilyThe farewell begins tonight at 8 p.m. with a documentary celebrating the series (with lots of behind-the-scenes pilot footage), followed by the two-part finale at 9 p.m. at ABC
