Prepare for big surprises in the final series of Modern Family

Modern FamilyHe has some surprises up his sleeve for the series finale tonight.

Last week's penultimate episode ended with Mitch and Cam's new adopted baby arriving earlier than expected, just as they were about to move into their new home, as everyone else joined in and adjusted to their new normals. It may seem like Mitch and Cam were the only ones with a big change on the horizon, but don't be so sure about that.

We jumped on the phone with executive producer and co-creator Chris Lloyd before the end, and after he laughed at our assumption, he promised there will be some unexpected elements for tonight's big send-off.

"Of course you want the ending to meet people's expectations, but you also want there to be a little bit of, oh, I didn't see that experience coming, and there's a mix of those things," Lloyd said. "I think there are certain things that you may know will happen in an ending, and those are there, but there are also things that I think fans will be surprised and hopefully intrigued with."