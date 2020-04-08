Premier League Team of the Season: Soccer Saturday experts pick their rosters | Football news





We hired the experts from Soccer Saturday to introduce their teams of the season, with some interesting picks from the quartet

We asked the Soccer Saturday experts to present their Premier League teams for the season and after much deliberation, these are the lineups the quartet has created …

Paul Merson (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Alisson is an incredible goalkeeper. Every goalkeeper needs to make saves that allow you to earn points, and he has done it all season. It has been absolutely exceptional. Nick Pope has done well for Burnely, but for me, no other doorman comes close to Alisson. You have to remember that this team has a 25 point advantage and Alisson has made crucial saves at vital moments during Liverpool's undefeated streak, and there aren't many big mistakes during that time.

Right back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

You cannot leave the young man inside. The wings are crucial for Liverpool, which are the most outstanding team. He's also featured vital assists this season, so it's obvious he makes the cut.

Left: Andy Robertson

Liverpool's left back also gets the go-ahead. It has been outstanding. I still think the Achilles' heel of both Liverpool wings is defending, but in the future they are as good as anyone. If you're that good in the future, you really don't have to worry too much about the defensive side though, especially with the way Liverpool play.

Central back: Virgil van Dijk

There are not many more superlatives that we can throw at the Dutch. Everyone used to say that Rio Ferdinand was a Rolls Royce footballer and the same is true of Van Dijk.

Center Back: Gary Cahill

This could be a small left field, but Cahill walks in next to Van Dijk. It has been outstanding for Crystal Palace. He arrived last summer and it must be remembered that he did not play much football in all of last season for Chelsea. He was completely frozen at Stamford Bridge and really shouldn't have been considering what he did for the club and what a good player he was.

To then go to the Palace where you are playing on a team that only gets 35 to 40 percent possession, compared to Chelsea's 60 percent, and to defend as well as he deserves credit. He has led that defense and it is a key reason Palace is not engaged in a relegation battle.

Midfield: Jordan Henderson

It has been an outstanding season for the England midfielder. There aren't many leaders in the game anymore, but he's definitely one of them. He led by example and when he has been out of the team they have fought a lot. He is an unknown hero of the Liverpool team.

Midfield: Georginio Wijnaldum

You have to go for me. Another featured artist for Liverpool. I left him as a great player. Get great goals in great games. There are a lot of players around who score a lot of goals, but if you weigh your goals, they'll get the third or fourth in a 4-0 win, or get the consolation goal in a 5-1 loss. Another truly superior player, who goes unnoticed on Jurgen Klopp's team.

Midfield: Kevin De Bruyne

Liverpool dominate this team, but I have to make room for De Bruyne. He is an exceptional talent. Some of the performances he's put on this season have been bordering on monstrous sometimes. Man City still has a great team, but sometimes their performances have dragged them down. He has exceeded 10 out of 10 in various games.

Forward: Mohamed Salah

I don't think Salah has reached the level of last season, but it was always going to be difficult to repeat that. If he did, he would be better than Lionel Messi. But still, he's been a key figure for Liverpool, and he's accomplished some crucial goals at some really key moments.

Forward: Sadio Mane

Another great game player on this side of Liverpool. He does unusual things and is one of the first names on this team. He is a special player who has been Liverpool's favorite man at times on the season. He made and scored great goals in great games. He is the player of the year for me.

Forward: Jamie Vardy

A lot of people will go with the three Liverpool forwards, but I have to make room for Jamie Vardy. Strange what he has done for Leicester this season. He took a big risk saying he would never play for England to take care of himself and extend his career.

After doing that, however, he has produced at the highest level. He has regained his form and returned to the Vardy that we all knew, and that Vardy is an absolute nightmare to play against. It is an excellent example for any child who wants to play soccer at the highest level. Coming from where it came from is an incredible story.

Phil Thompson (4-2-4)

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Alisson would be number 1. I think he speaks for himself, with the number of goals he has conceded. It is obvious to see the games when he has been away from the team compared to when he plays. Their presence is inspiring for the defenders, and I think that since joining the Liverpool team, along with Virgil van Dijk, they have been the two players behind the revival. Most important are the goals against the column in the past two years, and he and Ederson have led the way in that regard.

Right back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

This is in part because Liverpool have the best defense, which will be said at times on this team. His attributes that he stars in are assists. He and De Bruyne go head to head, but people have to remember that he is a full-back. It has been another influential season for him in this Liverpool team.

Central back: Virgil van Dijk

He is the absolute star of this Liverpool team. His influence and calm is personified. He oozes class at any given time. As we've heard, he loves clean sheets, which for a defender is as good as scoring a goal. I think he has been the most important player for Liverpool, despite the goals scored by the forwards and the influence the midfielders have had: his presence is essential for this team.

Center-back: Fernandinho

This team will be mainly made up of players from City and Liverpool. Even at 34, Fernandinho has been an excellent midfielder player, but you can see why Pep Guardiola values ​​him as a central defender. During Aymeric Laporte's absence, they had to rely on Fernandinho as central defender.

He reads the game as well as I've seen it, and for a midfielder going to play center-back is something Pep dreams of, especially from defense. Pep has had a win-win with Fernandinho.

Left: Andy Robertson

I think Andy Robertson does this comfortably. No one could hold a position in City that could give him a problem with a position on this side. Ben Chilwell is probably the only one approaching. The influence of the Liverpool wingers is enormous. Although he doesn't have as many assists, he still has many and is probably a better defender than Trent.

Midfield: Kevin De Bruyne

You mention the name and that's enough! He is a wonderful technician. His control, his vision, his step and his appetite for the game are brilliant to see. It suits City and City suits how you want to play the game. Some of his assists this season have been remarkable and he deserves a place.

Midfield: Jordan Henderson

He would probably be the midfielder on this side. Jordan speaks for himself and is a leader for men. He has tremendous qualities and a great belief in the qualities he has, which is that he can run forever, he closes, he can chase him; If you want someone to be creative, they can too.

He has added a lot to his game and will probably never drop below an eight for any game this season. It was not a coincidence that when Liverpool had a problem, Henderson had disappeared.

Forward: Sadio Mane

He has had an incredible season, as he has for a couple of seasons. I daresay, he has eclipsed Salah as Liverpool's favorite man. His appetite for the game again is incredible. I think he would enter any team in the Premier League, it is so important for Liverpool. He is another who will feature prominently on the Player of the Season list.

Forward: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

On the left is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Marking the goals he has made for Arsenal, in very difficult times, is a testament to his ability to score goals. If you're leading the way with Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi, who aren't the most creative behind you, it says it all for the number of goals he scores. You need to be by my side.

Forward: Sergio Aguero

It has to be on any team for me. Season after season, he never drops his standards, and is always hungry to score more goals. He is a Premier League legend, and certainly a City at it.

Forward: Jamie Vardy

The plague! I say it in such a nice way. As a central defender, I would hate to play against him. He never gives you a moment of rest and sets great patterns for the side. He brings the game to the opposition, and he is another with an appetite for the game that is unquestionable.

Once again, being at the top of the scoring charts with, aside from James Maddison, a less creative midfielder with characters like Wilfried Ndidi and Youri Tielemans, is wonderful for Vardy at his age. Incredible. Normally I think Harry Kane would be there to outwit Vardy or Aguero, but he's been gone for quite some time. Let's hope he comes back very soon, but he has to get lost. I have a million goals on my team!

Charlie Nicholas (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Alisson is an important fabric of what happened and was built in Liverpool, but all the goalkeepers made mistakes. Just Ederson's cleanliness and the way he cuts or passes a ball, whether it's 30 or 60 yards, is phenomenal. You can see him playing central with the ball at his feet or in the center of the field. He has a certain authority over him that makes you appreciate him. Hooks without raising your back.

He is brave and brave on top of this. He is also a guy who has had to play against a makeshift defense, and has saved them a few more points in the process. If the Champions League goes ahead, he would be the real reason why they could pass. He had hardly any problems in Madrid, but managed a couple of important saves when he had to.

Right back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold, along with Andy Robertson, are a fairly dynamic duo. Trent is so easy to pick on this team. Is he the best defender? No. Is he one of the best passers, ball crossers? If it is. Its crossing capacity is unsurpassed.

When I was answering questions with Robertson, they both thought they had made more mistakes than they had, which was still very little. When you get the ball, something looks like it is going to happen. If someone has blocked it, find a pass. He plays as an exciting winger. When they both get 30 yards from goal, the crowd rises.

Left: Andy Robertson

Everything he does is with rhythm, energy and determination. You all have weaknesses and can attack it. He, along with Alexander-Arnold, probably made more mistakes than people think.

As much as we can name individuals, full backing areas have been the key position in Liverpool, far better than City. Man City spent £ 100 million on two quick full backups, so they could have more attack mentality. They signed Robertson for around £ 8 million and Trent came through the system.

Robertson has been impressively good and the improvement in him has been world class. I see these two players on the season squad for the next three to four seasons. They can really kick from here.

Central back: Virgil van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk has to be there. He is the Rolls Royce of the game. Has it been as good as last year? No. Sometimes it seems cumbersome and slow, but its rhythm can rescue it. He has rhythm and purpose on the ball, while being very aware of danger. He never jumps and rarely submerges.

If someone is really fast, he may have a chance, or if a player is deceptive, he could send him down the wrong path, but he stands up and asks them to do something, which means the player would normally suspend him. He has an authority within the game.

Is it as good as what people think? Yes, he is that good. People are afraid to try it. The little balls behind can make him vulnerable, but who doesn't? He's a leader and he has the answer to be on the ball, whether it's 10 or 60 yards. He's good in the air both in attack and defense, he has to be on the team of the season.

Center Back: John Egan

Last year Aymeric Laporte teamed up with Van Dijk. People were excited about Fernandinho, but he cannot physically play the job. When Laporte comes in, you sit down and admire him. He is a center back. That is the level they have dropped.

The guy I've been raving about all season, I know Sheffield United plays three seconds, is John Egan as he stands out for me. It has been absolutely brilliant. He is brave, he is a warrior and he has authority on his three backs. He has a terrific goalkeeper behind him, but if he has to deal with it, he will.

The big buys from Harry Maguire and others focused, but there were plenty of Blades players I didn't think would be enough. Its consistency at this level has looked so comfortable, which is why Egan enters.

Midfield: Kevin De Bruyne

The first has to be Kevin De Bruyne. For what he already won, as well as for his injuries, it has been phenomenal. His first season was quite tough for him and Pep Guardiola. He deserved much more, but the follow-up to that was winning consecutive titles. He was hurt for much of that and he missed a fair amount of games because of that. He has played more than his part in the cup victories, but when you look at the fabulous players of this club, such as Sergio Agüero and David Silva, in a very short period of time he has become like them, with legendary status. already.

He scores goals, scores goals, left foot, right foot, short distance or long distance. He has it all. As the season progressed, Liverpool swept the City, Roberto Firmino was of a different class, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were the same as with Trent and Robertson. Many think that Liverpool will also end player awards, but De Bruyne may have something to say about it. It has been consistently high level.

The Madrid game was a master class. He was at his worst when he faced Wembley against Aston Villa – he couldn't get up to game speed, but other than that he has been incredibly good. It has to be between him and Mane for the Player of the Season award, due to his individual standards. I can't find any other reason not to have him by my side, no matter how many people have improved, he should play there.

Midfield: Rodri

I look at Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison, who have had very good three or four months. Does he make them better than Rodri, who in my opinion is the best midfielder in the country to do that? Fabinho is close to him, but he thinks Rodri has more in terms of the full game.

A part of me believes that a player from Leicester or Wolves should be there. Joao Moutinho has been brilliant. They bring more than just being an individual to your team.

Midfield: Jack Grealish

I am looking at different players who have impressed me and how their respective teams have performed. Leicester has only done it for part of the season, Chelsea has been unpredictable, Man Utd not so much, Arsenal and Tottenham have been poor, Burnley has been average, while Wolves and Sheffield United have been brilliant.

Jack Grealish has had a first-class season, and he's actually been better than James Maddison, I think. Much making comparisons between the two. He has been attacking Aston Villa for a while. I understand how Jeff Stelling and the others have the debate over whether Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Maddison or Grealish should play there.

There is a great deal of talent, but Grealish has resisted it. He wanted the ball and has shown a maturity that he has never seen before. He is a charming footballer and has tried to offer much more than that for Villa. He has come even more since Tottenham was linked and that price will keep going up and up. As much as Villa is a mess, Grealish is a striking player, which is why the team definitely does.

Forward: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

I have to put Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his goals. I can choose targets in different players, who have different styles. His record since his arrival has been impressive. De Bruyne and Grealish would provide him with any other passes. Its pace and movement is too difficult to defend. He is not that good in a No. 9 position with his back to play, but instead of going slightly to the left in the half turn.

Forward: Roberto Firmino

Everyone always goes with the scorers. I am satisfied with Raúl Jiménez and Diogo Jota, as well as with the goals of Jamie Vardy and Danny Ings. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also vastly improved.

I am a big fan of Roberto Firmino. He doesn't score as many goals, but he usually shows up with an assist in a big game and sometimes he scores in big games, too. He is number 9 who wants to come in and play a number 10 role, so that Mane and Salah can go behind and play more advanced. He has to do more than those two, so he's on the team. I love him to death.

Forward: Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is in last place. He has been excellent. Wolves have had a lot of games and fatigue, so I can understand that. Mane has played game after game after game. Even when injured, he recovers quickly. His goals are very important goals, and he is a selfless player. He likes to feed the players and respects his teammates.

Its consistency is second to none, while its rhythm scares the defenses. As much as Liverpool is talking about Timo Werner coming from RB Leipzig and other possible purchases, it could be Salah who goes ahead. I'd be careful with Mane as I think even Lionel Messi chose him as one of their Ballon d'Or choices. Salah has been great and Liverpool fans love him but the two who want to stay are Mane and Firmino. They have more options on them, not necessarily better players. Salah is that type when he achieves his goals.

Join the debate Comment below to join the debate, but respect our House Rules. If you want to report any comments, just click the down arrow next to the offensive comment and click & # 39; Report & # 39;

Matt Le Tissier (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope

Every time I have seen Burnley, he has been impressive and made key saves in many games. Nick Pope has the cleanest sheets of all in the Premier League. Dean Henderson has been impressive, as has Alisson, but I'm just bordering on Pope. I think things were for Euro 2020, if the two keepers kept their current form, Pope would defeat Jordan Pickford to No. 1. Gareth Southgate has a loyalty to Jordan and thinks highly of him, but at some point, Pope could force your entry.

Right back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

He is a shoe and one of the easiest decisions on this team. Ricardo Pereira has had a good season, but Alexander-Arnold takes it for his full game. He has a lot of assists for a defender and contributes a lot to his team going forward, so it was an easy decision in the end.

Left: Andy Robertson

He is my choice on the left side. The way Liverpool play makes it crucial for the transition and the pace. That is one of its key strengths. Its pace and energy on the side with delivery quality in the box is excellent. Their overall interaction with Alexander-Arnold is phenomenal, the number of times they hit the ball with each other. I've never seen that so much with these two.

Back Center: Virgil van Dijk

The first center must be Virgil van Dijk, there is no doubt that he will side with everyone. He is a single player Rolls Royce and a great contender for Player of the Year once again. He has such high standards from the previous year that even dropping them by 10 percent, he's still better than everyone else in that position. He kept seven consecutive clean sheets at one point, which was also quite impressive.

Back Center: Caglar Soyuncu

He has made a great impression on Leicester, specifically on defense. Everyone assumed that they would miss Harry Maguire incredibly, but they haven't missed this guy, and his association with Jonny Evans has also been excellent. He has been outstanding for Leicester and deserves a place on this team.

Midfield: Kevin De Bruyne

I go with three in the midfield. The first is Kevin De Bruyne. It makes the game look so easy and there aren't too many midfielders in the Premier League or in the world right now coming up to him. Some of his passes, some of his assists are special, and he's way ahead in terms of goals created for his playmates. He is such an outstanding footballer.

Midfield: Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson would also be there. He's been incredibly consistent and a driving force for Liverpool this season. He showed that when he wasn't on the team, that made a big difference. You only see the effect a player has when he's not there, and that's been the case with him this season.

I think a lot of critics have been tough on him, it was always difficult to follow Steven Gerrard. It would take time for people to stop comparing him to him. They are very different footballers. It has taken him a while to do so, but he has gradually convinced everyone of his worth in that role.

Midfield: Georginio Wijnaldum

He is the unknown hero of Liverpool. He is consistently very, very good and goes unnoticed due to the star names that make headlines. His work has been invaluable. Talk to Phil Thompson and he will insist on how good he is. It underlines how important a gear is in the Liverpool wheel.

Forward: Sergio Aguero

The first one at the top for me is Sergio Agüero. Once again, he has shown that he will be considered one of the best strikers in the Premier League. Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry are already speaking in the same breath. Once again this season, his goal-per-minute ratio has been the best of all. He has been doing it for years.

Forward: Sadio Mane

I go with Sadio Mane next to him. Given the lack of rest this boy has had during the 18 months to two years, the way he has performed is incredible and he has also scored a significant number of key goals in that period. He has been there in the hour of need many times, has scored the first goal or the winning goal on many occasions as well, and these are important goals. Mane has to be on the team.

Forward: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Last but not least, I go with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. His record since joining an Arsenal team that has not been excellent tells him everything he needs to know. His goals defy logic in the team he is playing in and he has demonstrated his importance to that team, sometimes leading them with the goals he scores.