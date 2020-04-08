Pregnant woman battling COVID-19 delivers baby in medically induced coma – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News Pregnant woman battling COVID-19 delivers baby in medically induced coma – Up...

VANCOUVER, Wash. (Up News Info Local) – A pregnant woman battling coronavirus on a respirator and in a medically induced coma gave birth to a baby girl in Washington state.

Angela Primachenko, a respiratory therapist from the Vancouver, Washington area, was 33 weeks pregnant when she became ill on March 22. Initially he thought it was allergies, but decided to take the COVID-19 test.

When tested positive, Primachenko was admitted to a hospital, admitted to the intensive care unit and connected to a ventilator.

"It was hard. It was very, very difficult. Emotional, exhausting. I wish it was a bad dream I could wake up from," Primachenko's twin sister Oksana Luiten told KGW.

By March 29, Primachenko was weakening, so doctors placed her in a medically induced coma. Luiten said doctors told the family that the coma would allow her sister to use every ounce of her strength to fight the virus.

On April 1, while still in a coma, the doctors induced Primachenko and she gave birth to her baby six weeks earlier. The newborn tested negative for the virus, but by April 5, things were not looking good for Primachenko.

"She started to get worse. They took an X-ray of his lungs and they are not doing well, "said Luiten.

But only a few hours later, Primachenko began to improve and the doctors were able to remove her from the ventilator. Luiten said her sister can now breathe on her own and can video communicate with her husband, who also tested negative for COVID-19.

“The baby is in the NICU for now until she can defecate on her own and eat on her own; Then they will send her home to Dad, ”she said.

Meanwhile, the family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses.

