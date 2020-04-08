However, the actress believes she is scary when critics say she is in top shape. In a recent newspaper interview, Taapsee was asked how he felt earning praise for Thappad. To what she said: "It's scary when critics declare you in top shape after every movie. Where do you go from there? The graph should always keep going up because once you get to the top, you have nowhere to go. go, except duck. go to your head, although mine is firmly placed on my shoulders. "

Taapsee is all smiles these days. Also because he has exciting projects like Haseen Dillruba, the Tamil thriller Jana Gana Mana, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, the biopic about the supernatural thriller Mithali Raj and Anurag Kashyap on his plate.

Well, this line surely means success. We hope that critics and the public will continue to pour out their love at Taapsee.