Post Malone slapped with songwriting credit lawsuit about & # 39; circles & # 39;

Claiming to have co-written the chords and bass line for the rapper's hit single, Tyler Armes is looking to earn co-writing credit and a fair cut of past and future royalties through legal action.

Rap star Post Malone He faces legal action for the composition credits of his hit single "Circles".

Tyler Armes He claims that he joined the hip-hop sensation in the summer of 2018 to create what became "Circles," insisting that he co-wrote the chords and bass line, and also contributed to the guitar melody and others. aspects of the track.

The song became a worldwide hit last year (19), but Armes never received proper recognition for the song, and is now suing both Post and the producer. Frank Dukes, who was present at the collaboration session and received a co-writing credit.

In court documents, the plaintiff alleges that he had been in negotiations with Post team officials about his compensation shortly before "Circles" was released in late August 2019, and was offered five percent of the royalties from publication, although it would not appear as a writer.

He tried to fight for more, in addition to the co-writing credit, but it was closed, and when the song fell, the name of Armes was not mentioned at all.

According to the legal filing, Armes has a written exchange with the Post manager about the dispute, reportedly noting the rapper's acknowledgment of his involvement in creating "Circles."

It is demanding a co-writing credit and a fair cut of past and future royalties, TMZ reports.

Post representatives have yet to respond to the lawsuit.