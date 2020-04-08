Porsha Williams wants Phaedra Parks to return to RHOA!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams said she would like her former best friend Phaedra Parks to return to the show.

Porsha revealed to fans that she and Phaedra were speaking again during a recent session on Instagram Live.

"We were talking a little more frequently. I haven't talked to her much lately, being busy and whatever. We used to text her back and forth. I'm still on her Instagram stalking her … not so much."

She continued: "I would love for Phaedra to come back. I said it before. I would love for her to come back. I don't know what would have to happen for her to come back. But I,quot; think she should have that ", I think she should have the same opportunities I have to be able to face and talk to whoever needs to talk.

Phaedra was removed from the show after spreading rumors that Kandi Burruss and her husband had planned to drug and rape Porsha in a rumored sex dungeon at Kandi's house.