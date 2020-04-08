Home Entertainment Porsha Williams wants Phaedra Parks to return to RHOA!

Porsha Williams wants Phaedra Parks to return to RHOA!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams said she would like her former best friend Phaedra Parks to return to the show.

Porsha revealed to fans that she and Phaedra were speaking again during a recent session on Instagram Live.

"We were talking a little more frequently. I haven't talked to her much lately, being busy and whatever. We used to text her back and forth. I'm still on her Instagram stalking her … not so much."

