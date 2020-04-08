Porsha Williams does this in the middle of the night and fans can't stop laughing

Porsha Williams shares her 1 a.m. activity And it makes fans laugh out loud after watching the video he shared on his social media account. Check out the clip here.

‘Nobody: Me 1am: Try to nail the bag of chips … #Quarentina #Chipbagchallenge 🧏🏾‍♀️ #FunAmazinglyCoolActivities," Porsha captioned her post on her favorite social network, Instagram.

Someone said, "I think they folded the inside, then they got in," and another follower posted this: "I also planned to try it, but I ate the entire bag of potato chips."

Another commenter posted this: ‘You missed a step! "After you fold the corners, you roll up, then tuck the top into that hahaha."

Another follower said, "I'm going to eat the whole bag lately, so I can't even taste this," and someone else posted this: "Insomnia is real for you and me, girl!" #quarantinelife Make it make sense. I love you !! & # 39;

One commenter also seems to have failed why attempt this challenge and said, "Lmao, I just tried and failed miserably like hell."

A fan told the RHOA star: ‘The Porsha quarantine is working on all of our nerves, but you are on another level! I hope you come out soon. I hope we all do, but especially you. I love you and PJ!

Someone else posted, "Sister, I tried this the other day and I got mad and ate the whole bag."

Another follower said, "@porsha4real @theshaderoom cheated on me because it doesn't work," and another sponsor also publicly stated his love for Porsha: "Omg, I love you. You have no idea how much I needed that laugh. Thank you sooooooo much ❤’

The other day, Porsha shared a video in which she was holding her and Dennis McKinley's girl in her arms as the boy napped on his chest and fans couldn't get enough of the baby.



