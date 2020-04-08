Pink says having the coronavirus is the "scariest thing,quot; she's been through

Last week, Pink revealed on social media that she and her 3-year-old son Jameson tested positive for COVID-19. When he shared the news, he said he was in the process of recovering. Pink also wrote that after retesting, the results were negative.
In a preview of the next episode of The Ellen DeGeneres ShowPink spoke to Ellen about her experience with the coronavirus.
"At one point, maybe around March 18, March 19, March 20, when the [Jameson's] fever was holding up and rising, I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breathe."
"I needed my nebulizer for the first time in 30 years. I have this inhaler that I use, a rescue inhaler, and it couldn't work without it. And then I started getting really scared."
"[Jameson] said he had chest pains and it was hard to breathe, that's the point where he just likes it [thinks] 'Well, are we going to the hospital? What are we doing now? The most common thing terrifying I've been through in my life. "
The Pink episode airs on Wednesday. For more coverage on the coronavirus, click here.
