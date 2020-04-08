Pink calls the coronavirus the scariest thing she has ever experienced

PinkShe is on the road to recovery after she and her son contracted the novel COVID-19.

In a preview of one of her first public appearances since the start of the pandemic, the star shares the heartbreaking details of her illness and how she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, survived one of the "scariest,quot; chapters of their lives.

The singer tells him The Ellen DeGeneres Show The disease hit her home in mid-March, just as the coronavirus began closing schools and other public spaces. She explains, "At one point, around March 18, March 19, and March 20, when his fever was holding up and rising. I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breathe."

His breathing became so difficult that he required the use of a nebulizer, a medical device that turns medicine into a mist that one can inhale, "for the first time in 30 years." Also, Pink says that "it couldn't work without,quot; the use of her rescue inhaler. "It was then that I started to really freak out," shares the 40-year-old man.