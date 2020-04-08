Pink calls the coronavirus the scariest thing she has ever experienced

PinkShe is on the road to recovery after she and her son contracted the novel COVID-19.
In a preview of one of her first public appearances since the start of the pandemic, the star shares the heartbreaking details of her illness and how she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, survived one of the "scariest,quot; chapters of their lives.
The singer tells him The Ellen DeGeneres Show The disease hit her home in mid-March, just as the coronavirus began closing schools and other public spaces. She explains, "At one point, around March 18, March 19, and March 20, when his fever was holding up and rising. I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breathe."
His breathing became so difficult that he required the use of a nebulizer, a medical device that turns medicine into a mist that one can inhale, "for the first time in 30 years." Also, Pink says that "it couldn't work without,quot; the use of her rescue inhaler. "It was then that I started to really freak out," shares the 40-year-old man.
Things got worse when her 3-year-old son began complaining of "chest pains,quot; and shortness of breath. She recalls, "That's the point where you're just like, are we going to the hospital? What are we doing now? Because it's the scariest thing I've ever been through in my life."
Fortunately, she and Jameson were retested for the disease two weeks later, and the results were negative, as previously revealed in an Instagram post.
After her recovery, she decided to donate $ 1 million for coronavirus relief and help others who do not have access to the same resources as her. And in light of her experience, she added: "THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: stay at home. Please stay. Home. "
Although there is a growing list of celebrities who have contracted the virus, she, Sara Bareilles and others have overcome the disease and live to tell about it.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML85432e82468241e94c02a39657f0ab157%