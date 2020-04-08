Pinellas sees donations drop as community need grows – Up News Info Tampa

Pinellas County, FL – RCS Pinellas said a drop in donations occurs as more people need their help.

A spokesperson for RCS sent us this information: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a significant decrease in food donations. Due to a shortage of supplies, our supermarket collections have also decreased. This not only affects our food bank and the guests that come through our doors, it also affects the other 75 subsites (pantries / soup kitchens) that we also support. ”

Food donations will be accepted at the Food Bank on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday beginning at 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 8 a.m. at 6:30 p.m.

The address of the food bank is 700 Druid Rd. Clearwater, FL 33756

The nonprofit partnered with Pinellas County to collect donations of PPE. They are accepted from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. M. Until noon, but the site plans to close on Friday 10/4/2020.

Residents can make a donation online at www.rcspinellas.org/donate.