Phil Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld between darts games keep the sport entertained | Darts News

%MINIFYHTML8ec414d19849336e8f04c2285483254777%





Darts from home are just one element of sport that keeps people entertained and busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

In theory, all you need is a dash, three darts, and maybe a calculator, so it's not surprising to see darts leading the way when it comes to bringing fans to the sport live during the coronavirus pandemic.

Forget about working from home, playing from home has been the mantra in darts, as technology allows face-to-face confrontations, beneficial confrontations and the closest action to life that many sports have achieved.

It is also not limited to dart players. Wayne Bridge and Jamie Redknapp of Sky Sports gave themselves to charity, while Open champion Shane Lowry and Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter flocked to Instagram Live for their own showdown.

It's fair to say that skill levels are mixed, but that's the joy of darts, anyone can play. All major manufacturers are reporting a blessing amid all the uncertainty as sales of boards, darts, and equipment ensure that the fan scene thrives.

People at home are going to their own oche for the first time to start their journey or hone their game, while DartConnect, the dart scoring platform and online gaming network for professional, amateur and friendly leagues has reported a increase in the number of people. using your app.

Last week, the PDC threw darts from home with five players fighting in a 10-game mini league. Devon Petersen prevailed over Chris Dobey, Luke Humphries, Ted Evetts and Matthew Edgar and there has even been talk of a Champion of Champions issue as the event continues.

Nathan Aspinall, Steve Beaton, Jelle Klaasen and Stephen Bunting are next in line when they head home for a virtual contest to see who joins Petersen to claim the 'darts from home' honors.

"We have been doing the best with what we can do; it is good to spend a little time at home with the family," Aspinall said. Sky Sports News before Wednesday's clash.

"It is on the webcam and I think we have Dan Dawson making the score and comment and we will join from our homes."

2:32 Nathan Aspinall, number 6 in the world, explains the PDC Darts at Home event that will take place on Wednesday night and will face Steve Beaton, Stephen Bunting and Jelle Klaasen. Nathan Aspinall, number 6 in the world, explains the PDC Darts at Home event that will take place on Wednesday night and will face Steve Beaton, Stephen Bunting and Jelle Klaasen.

"We're going to play the best of seven or nine, a league and it's kind of fun for the fans. I'm sure everyone is missing darts as much as we are, so it's giving fans something to watch during this time. hard ".

During the current sports hiatus, one of the biggest tungsten rivalries will resume this week as Taylor and Barneveld battle on an updated version of the Nexus electronic dart board, and even thought has The Power savoring the possibility of a showdown with its great rival. .

"Even when I play exhibition games against Barney, I get excited, I get nervous, it's very strange," Taylor told the Darts Show podcast.

"I can't wait to play him again. He's a good friend now, but we were never really friends before, we were nodding associates, but now we get along much better."

Leading management and advocacy group Modus has also followed suit. Barney is part of his dart icon series, which also features Mark Webster, Paul Nicholson, David Evans, Andy Jenkins and the Dutch sensation Wessel Nijman who has dazzled.

However, those are just the main acts in a sport that seeks to be creative; From today's stars and face-to-face legends of sport, to Junior Darts Corporation initiatives that give tomorrow's stars the opportunity to practice with easier access to their online tutorials.

Sport is also doing its part for the broader communities. Nothing more than world number 5 Michael Smith, who has been applauded for keeping his practice routine intact with the added attraction of playing the public, who is donating to charity for the right to face Bully Boy and his talented son, who's taking care of the occasional release too.

It's not just the big names, darts is a sport that is easy for people to play and being trapped at home locked up seems to have been a catalyst around the world. With increasing sales, the rapid growth of DartConnect has seen an increase in online gaming.

The scoring platform was initially established as a network to play darts teammates and friends by American David Macher. He said Sky Sports that the current situation has seen the network element of the platform's reach once again come to the fore for its burgeoning role as a scoring partner.

"The foundation was how to play online and when we pitched we were a little ahead of our time because not many people committed to it," he said.

"When people saw our format, they wanted to use it for their leagues and tournaments, so we left our roots and started working with Championship Darts (the only professional steel toe tour in North America) and the PDC, which had become our main focus.

"It was much more popular with people who used it in person, but now that has changed and we are back to our roots."

The weekly average numbers on the platform, which is also used by the PDC as its official scoring mechanism on the Pro Tour, increased from an average of about 6 million darts thrown per week to a record 8.3 million for action from the last week.

"Initially we saw a drop, as there was a lot of uncertainty and the leagues suspended their seasons with tournaments and competitions were rescheduled, but now our volume is higher than ever."

"It takes a certain amount to support a game in the pub or in a league, but playing online requires a different ability that was initially intimidating."

They're generally not the type of numbers the platform tracks, but now the focus has been supported again thanks to a huge increase in demand for playing online with teammates, friends, neighbors or family.

A Facebook group has doubled in size as people search for matches beyond those familiar faces.

"In the first week of February, when the league and tournaments really bounced back during the year, online gaming accounted for about 1 percent of our volume and now that's close to 50 percent," added Macher.

"We have about 1,500 people who sign up with us every week, and we're usually about half of that."

3:32 Check out how dart players entertain themselves by taking on the PDC's #ThreeBullChallenge. Check out how dart players entertain themselves by taking on the PDC's #ThreeBullChallenge.

Most of March, all of April and almost certainly May have been erased from the release schedule, as both the professional and amateur circuits join the rest of the world to suspend play.

Wherever possible, the PDC has tried to keep as many events and tournaments in place, with July onwards looking particularly busy.

But the sport is finding a new level of popularity right now as people reconnect with it and its top players stay in tune before the hopeful resumption.

Whether fans watch current game stars and iconic figures compete in unfamiliar surroundings, or play against their favorites in aid of the NHS, darts make sure to keep people busy and entertained during these unforeseen and unforeseen times. .