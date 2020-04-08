PG,amp;E to close camps and recreation sites until June due to coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Pacific Gas & Electric Company announced that it would keep more than three dozen company-owned recreation sites and camps closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement released Wednesday, the 38 sites located in the utility's service area will be closed at least until June, when it plans to reevaluate the closure plan. Enclosed sites include Lake Almanor in Plumas County and Lake Spaulding in Nevada County, along with the Pit River Country in the far north of California.

The camp reservation window, which normally opens in April, has also been delayed until June and could be further delayed. Currently, the camps are not open until June 29.

Camps operated by California State Parks and local park systems in the Bay Area have also announced closings due to the pandemic and to promote social distancing.