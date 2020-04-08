Peter Kay writes BBC special comedy episode – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML7bf593ac17e4a277628f4eb754e0fca876%

BAFTA and Ratings-Winning BBC Comedy Car Share is to return for a special audio episode to help lift people's spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Creator Peter Kay has teamed up with co-star Sian Gibson and writer Paul Coleman to write the special episode, which will premiere on iPlayer on Friday, nearly two years after the show was suspended on BBC One.

Car Share It is made by the Kay Goodnight Vienna production company and follows the lives of two supermarket workers as they commute to and from work every day. Over the course of their three seasons, the romance blossomed between the couple and the finale ended with some sort of resolution when they held hands on a bus in the final scene.

On revisiting the show, Kay said: “Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman and I met online and wrote a new short episode of Car Share in an effort to cheer people up.

"It all happened so fast, in fact, it didn't exist a week ago. Obviously we couldn't film anything due to the blockade, but I hope people use their imaginations and enjoy listening. We hope people enjoy having John and Kayleigh back. God knows we need it right now.

BBC Comedy Controller Shane Allen added: "We can't thank Peter enough for giving him his time and effort to make this extra special gift happen by donating much-needed joy to everyone for free." .