People on Twitter think Kamala Harris could be Joe Biden's choice for vice president

If you were on Twitter today, then you probably saw that California Senator Kamala Harris was trending.

If you're wondering why, well, now that former Vice President Joe Biden appears to be the Democratic Party's nominee for the 2020 presidential election, now all eyes are on him to pick a candidate and a large group of Twitter users. think Kamala should be your choice

Kamala, who ended his presidential campaign months ago, officially endorsed Biden in early March. There were already rumors that Kamala was one of the best elections for the vice president because today she made some notable fundraising moves that could put her in that seat, including fundraising for the Democratic National Committee.

But there is a growing chorus on Twitter that also sees Kamala as Biden's obvious choice, which obviously if elected would make her the first black woman to be nominated for vice president.

"Hi @joebiden. Your co-pilot must be Kamala Harris. We need the best to defeat Trump. She is a strong, solid, smart, compassionate and proactive leader who has her finger on the pulse of the nation. The second best will not. The United States needs Kamala Harris. # BidenHarris2020, "wrote a Twitter user.

“Since Bernie Sanders retired, JOE BIDEN IS NOW THE NOMINATED PRESUMPTIVE! Time to get it started. First Agenda: ANNOUNCE KAMALA HARRIS AS YOUR CURRENT PARTNER! Someone else tweeted.

Kamala Harris also said she would be "honored,quot; if she is considered a possible running mate for Joe Biden during her appearance on "The View,quot; on Wednesday, although she added that she is focused full time on addressing the current pandemic.

Various opinion pieces on political sites also appeared that Biden's best option is Kamala. Well, roommates, only time will tell if people are right.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!