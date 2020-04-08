Pentagon's No. 1 Weapons Provider Receives $ 167 Million for New Anti-Ship Missiles – Defense Blog

The Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, Lockheed Martin Corp, has won a contract valued at up to $ 167 million to build a batch of 48 long-range anti-surface cruise missiles (LRASMs) and test tools and equipment.

The Defense Department said Tuesday that the work will be done in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed on April 6, 2023.

The company's website said the LRASM is a long-range precision-guided anti-ship missile that takes advantage of the successful JASSM-ER heritage, and is designed to meet the needs of US Army and Air Force warriors. . USA

Armed with a penetration and blast fragmentation warhead, LRASM employs precision routing and guidance, day or night in all weather conditions. The missile employs a multimodal sensor suite, a weapon data link, and an improved digital anti-jam global positioning system to detect and destroy specific targets within a group of numerous ships at sea.

LRASM will play an important role in guaranteeing military access to operate in the open sea / blue waters, due to its greater ability to discriminate and carry out tactical combat from extended ranges.

Lockheed Martin's website said that LRASM technology will reduce dependence on ISR platforms, network links and GPS navigation in aggressive electronic warfare environments. This advanced guidance operation means that the weapon can use raw target signaling data to find and destroy its predefined target in denied environments. Precision lethality against ground and ground targets ensures that the system becomes an important addition to the arsenal of the US Navy warrior. USA LRASM provides range, survivability, and lethality that no other current system provides.

The LRASM successfully completed the B-1B integration and flight testing, leading the way towards a declaration of early operational capability (EOC) by the US Air Force. USA In December 2018.