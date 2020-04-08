Paul Walker's daughter shares an never-before-seen throwback of her father laughing after she surprises him on set

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow turned to her social media to share a never-before-seen retroactive video of her father, the deceased actor, laughing, reminding people of how brilliant he was. The throwback video was taken on set when the daughter visited him as a surprise.

The post was also a big surprise to Walker fans as it is more than six years since his untimely death.

Now Meadow is 21 years old and seems to miss her father very much.

Apparently, the video was taken by her at the time and showed Paul getting a scare at first, as she appeared on the set unannounced!

However, his next instinctive reaction was simply to burst out laughing.

It is a bittersweet reminder that the actor used to be a very happy and energetic person who would light up any room and cheer up anyone.

What the hell? You scared the hell out of me! What the hell are you doing? No way … no way! "The father said excitedly, obviously very happy to see his son.

Then Meadow rushes into his arms and they have the sweetest hug.

As you probably remember, Paul Walker lost his life when the Porsche he was traveling in crashed into a tree during a fundraising car show.

The tragedy occurred on November 30, 2013, impacting many.

In the caption, the daughter wrote, "I never thought I would share this. But it felt good. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. Xx."

She, of course, was referring to the current coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic that has been affecting everyone.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLfddacb0f42e92a329a870aa721b8b1ce18% %MINIFYHTMLfddacb0f42e92a329a870aa721b8b1ce18%

While many people are quarantined for their sake and that of others, it makes sense that Meadow thought that a video of her father laughing uncontrollably would remind them to at least smile as well.



Post views:

0 0