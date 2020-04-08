Paul Walker beaming for birthday surprise in new video shared by Daughter Meadow

WENN / instagram

The publication comes six years after the tragic death of the actor & # 39; Fast and Furious & # 39; On November 30, 2013, when he was killed as a Porsche, he was a passenger who crashed into a tree.

Paul walkerMeadow's daughter remembers her late father. The 21-year-old recently visited her Instagram account to share a never-before-seen clip of the actor laughing happily after she surprised him on set.

In the video, released Tuesday, April 7, Meadow was seen giving the "Fast and the Furious" star a birthday surprise. The clip opened with Paul unknowingly opening the door to Meadow, who then caught him yelling "Hello!"

The actor seemed genuinely surprised when he fell onto his back on the bed as he burst out laughing. "What the hell? You scared the hell out of me!" He said while wearing a big smile on his face. Meadow then hugged her father when Paul exclaimed excitedly, "What the hell are you doing? No way … no way!"

Captioning the personal video, Meadow wrote, "I never thought I'd share this. But it felt good. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. Xx."

Famous colleagues reacted with love in the comments section. Model Ashley Moore wrote, "all your heart", while Gal Gadot He left an emoji heart in the comment.

"Thanks again for sharing sweet memories of your father with us. We love and support you endlessly," added a fan. "Your dad was amazing and great, he was loved by everyone," intervened another.

The post comes six years after Paul's tragic death on November 30, 2013. He was killed when the Porsche he was traveling in crashed into a tree in Santa Clarita, California, during a fundraising car show.

After his death, Meadow continues to maintain his legacy through the Paul Walker Foundation. The foundation is currently raising funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to help Coronavirus victims.