Patients from a Riverside nursing facility affected by coronavirus evacuated after employees fail to show a second day – Up News Info Los Angeles

Dozens of patients were evacuated Wednesday from a skilled nursing facility in Riverside after employees failed to report to work two days in a row.

A total of 84 patients from the Magnolia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will be transferred to other health care locations throughout Riverside County, officials announced Wednesday.

Only one certified nursing assistant out of the 13 scheduled to work showed up Tuesday, prompting the University of Riverside Health System and Kaiser Permanente to send 33 nurses to help care for residents of the 90-bed facility. But those staff demands for the second consecutive day require patients to be transferred Wednesday.

County health officials say there are 34 cases of COVID-19 among Magnolia residents and five among employees. The installation has no pending test results.

After patients are transferred, Magnolia will be closed to new patients and staff will not be allowed to work in other facilities.

Riverside County reported 1,016 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, with 28 deaths and 67 recoveries.

Relatives of Magnolia patients can call (951) 358-5134 to verify the status of their loved ones.