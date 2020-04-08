Passenger traffic through LAX is down 90 percent from last year – Up News Info Los Angeles

LAX is typically the second busiest airport in the nation, but you wouldn't know it during the coronavirus outbreak.

Passenger traffic at Los Angeles International Airport has decreased 90 percent since this time last year, according to authorities. The drop in passenger traffic has forced airport officials to reduce bus and bus travel.

Only a few hundred international travelers arrive daily at the airport.

Many flights to New York, the American city hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, have been canceled, and American Airline has suspended its nonstop service from LAX to JFK, a flight that has been in service since 1959.

The coronavirus outbreak first hit the travel industry as authorities grappled with how to handle American travelers coming from China, Iran, and Italy and carry the virus with them. Airlines have cut domestic and international flights in the summer, and many have chosen to park unused planes in Victorville.

Hollywood Burbank Airport was forced to close several parking lots and a terminal due to falling demand.