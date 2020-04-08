Part of Europe, "tightrope walking," will loosen restrictions on coronavirus

BERLIN – Austria is allowing small shops to resume business after Easter. Denmark is reopening nurseries and primary schools. The Czech Republic plans to lift a travel ban.
Cautiously, and with many warnings, some corners of Europe are tiptoeing forward to loosen the stringent blockade measures that have been in place for nearly a month to curb the spread of the coronavirus, idle economies and leave citizens in awkward limbo. of social isolation.
But even though the number of new infections seems to be stagnant in several European countries, the message from the leaders is clear: the next phase is not a return to normality. You are learning to live with the pandemic, possibly for quite some time.
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was more explicit: "It is like walking a tightrope," she said. "If we stay still, we can fall. If we go too fast, it can soon go wrong. We don't know when we'll be back on solid ground. "
This week's announcements came as China lifted the closure of Wuhan City on Wednesday, a powerful symbolic victory for the country and for a world battling a virus that first emerged there.
European governments are eager to give their citizens a sense of hope and also to restart economic activity. But overshadowing that desire is the real risk of unleashing a second wave of infections and mass deaths.
The overriding question is how soon it is too early to allow the resumption of some activities, and what activities.
While the number of deaths from the disease continues to accelerate in the United States, it has begun to stabilize in some parts of Europe and has even decreased in highly affected countries such as Italy. But the number of new daily infections in major countries like Germany, France and Britain, the three largest on the continent, may peak after Easter.
The three countries that have begun planning an exit from the blockades, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic, are smaller nations that moved early to shut down public life and perhaps as a result have escaped the worst of the consequences of the pandemic.
Many other countries are reluctant to announce a specific calendar. The European Commission abandoned plans to present a "road map,quot; to end the restrictions this week after several capitals insisted that such a move would send a dangerous message at a time when they are still asking millions of people to stay at home.
On Wednesday, the director of the World Health Organization for Europe, Hans Kluge, warned that despite seeing "positive signs," it was too early to reverse containment measures.
"Now is not the time to relax the measures," he said at a press conference. "It is time to double and triple our collective efforts to drive repression with the full support of society."
Instead of seeking a return to normalcy, many experts warn that living with the virus may be the new normal, at least for the next few months. They said the only time the world could hope to return to something akin to pre-coronavirus normalcy was after a vaccine was found.
"This will not go away until we have an effective vaccine, hopefully within 12 months," said Walter Schachermayer, a professor of mathematics at the University of Vienna, who was asked by Mr. Kurz's team about his departure time.
The idea that immunity would rise fast enough in any country to allow social distancing measures to be abandoned before that, without paying for an outrageous death toll and overwhelming hospitals, was "a total illusion," said the professor. Schachermayer. "There is a constant risk of a second wave."
After the Spanish flu first emerged in 1918, he noted, a second wave killed millions a year. there is already signs of a second wave now building in some East Asian countries that have recently increased business.
That is why, even when Foreign Minister Kurz's government announced its tentative opening, it made clear that the situation needed to be constantly monitored and reserved the right to quickly impose restrictions again.
"We will closely monitor the number of new infections and immediately apply the emergency brake if necessary," he said.
That monitoring will require a high volume of testing, Professor Schachermayer said. "It is difficult to get it right, because everything comes with a delay of two weeks,quot; due to the incubation period of the virus, he said.
Still, European leaders and their populations fear that the consequences of not allowing a wider resumption of economic activities may also be devastating.
As the pressure on hospital intensive care units lessens, the conversation has begun to shift from the immediate goal of saving lives to the long-term goal of saving livelihoods.
Even in Italy, officials have begun to talk about "phase two,quot; of the national shutdown that will begin next month.
"This is an extraordinary result," the country's health minister Roberto Speranza said on Italian television on Tuesday night after the latest statistics showed that the rate of contagion had decreased from one person infecting about three people a person infecting only one.
"The measures have worked, and we can finally start planning for the future," he said.
In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that a ban on all non-essential work could be lifted after Easter, even when he extended the blockade in his country until April 26. "When we have the curve under control, we will change towards a new normality and towards the reconstruction of our economy," said Mr. Sánchez.
It is unclear exactly what that new normal will look like, though it is likely to involve mandatory masks in closed public spaces and smartphone apps that track contact with potentially infected people. Going back to work and traveling may depend on test results and potentially The presence of antibodies that could provide a measure of immunity.
The first versions of this new reality will soon be tested in Austria, Denmark, and the Czech Republic, all of which moved rapidly in response to the pandemic.
It was worth it. When Austria closed in mid-March, the number of infections doubled every three days. Now, with new infections receding every day for the past week, that period has been reduced to two and a half weeks.
"Austria acted faster and more decisively than other countries," Kurz told The New York Times in comments sent via email. “We have managed to avoid the worst. This also allows us to get out of the crisis faster again. ”
Small stores, hardware stores, and garden centers may reopen on April 14, followed by other companies later in the month. Restaurants and services that involve close human contact, like gyms and hairdressers, might not get the green light until mid-May or June.
The gradual acceleration of economic activity is accompanied by strict new rules that require people to cover their noses and mouths in stores and on public transport, and many more months of strict social distancing. Travel abroad is out of the question at the moment, and most schools may remain closed until the fall. In Denmark, nurseries and primary schools will reopen on April 15, although that is subject to the number of infections stabilizing.
Each incremental loosening can be reversed at any point.
Denmark has seen daily deaths gradually decrease from a peak a week ago. But restaurants and borders will remain closed for now. The government has also banned large gatherings until August.
Meanwhile, the Czech Republic extended a state of emergency until the end of April, even when Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced a relaxation of travel restrictions starting on Thursday. The borders will remain closed to foreigners, but Czechs who need to go abroad will be authorized to do so. Small stores may reopen Thursday.
"We can now handle the pandemic relatively well," Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech said at a recent press conference. "It is not the pandemic that is controlling us."
If closing economies was difficult, reopening them will be even more difficult, authorities warn.
The fact that the countries that were pioneers in the restart in Europe have chosen such different paths shows the absence of a clear road map.
"We are in unknown territory," said Professor Elisabeth Puchhammer-Stöckl, director of virology at the Vienna University of Medicine. "We have to solve this as we go along."
Only one thing is certain, said Professor Puchhammer-Stöckl, a member of the coronavirus task force that advises the Austrian health minister.
"We are still living in a pandemic," he said. "This virus is not going anywhere."
The reports were contributed by Christopher F. Schuetze from Berlin, Hana de Goeij from Prague, Martin Selsoe Sorensen from Copenhagen and Jason Horowitz from Rome.