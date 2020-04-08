Part of Europe, "tightrope walking," will loosen restrictions on coronavirus

"This will not go away until we have an effective vaccine, hopefully within 12 months," said Walter Schachermayer, a professor of mathematics at the University of Vienna, who was asked by Mr. Kurz's team about his departure time.

The idea that immunity would rise fast enough in any country to allow social distancing measures to be abandoned before that, without paying for an outrageous death toll and overwhelming hospitals, was "a total illusion," said the professor. Schachermayer. "There is a constant risk of a second wave."

After the Spanish flu first emerged in 1918, he noted, a second wave killed millions a year. there is already signs of a second wave now building in some East Asian countries that have recently increased business.

That is why, even when Foreign Minister Kurz's government announced its tentative opening, it made clear that the situation needed to be constantly monitored and reserved the right to quickly impose restrictions again.

"We will closely monitor the number of new infections and immediately apply the emergency brake if necessary," he said.

That monitoring will require a high volume of testing, Professor Schachermayer said. "It is difficult to get it right, because everything comes with a delay of two weeks,quot; due to the incubation period of the virus, he said.

Still, European leaders and their populations fear that the consequences of not allowing a wider resumption of economic activities may also be devastating.