Orlando Bloom hopes to play Joe Exotic in new movie

WENN

According to reports, the actor from & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39; He is known as one of the top contenders for portraying the infamous tiger breeder who ran a popular illegal zoo in Oklahoma.

Orlando Bloom Reportedly looking to play Tiger King turned criminal Exotic Joe in a new movie based on the hit real-life Netflix series.

Released last month, March 2020, "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"It follows the exploits of Joe, a prolific tiger breeder, who ran a popular illegal zoo in Oklahoma.

While the tiger lover was sentenced to 22 years in prison for planning to kill an activist for animal rights and other wildlife violations, the shocking show was an instant hit with fans amid the coronavirus blockade.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the producers of 20th Century Fox are in the early stages of planning a movie based on the series, and "pirates of the Caribbean"Reportedly, star Orlando is the producers' best choice for the lead role.

"All filming is closed right now, but the studios are exploring projects that can start as soon as possible and think Tiger King is the perfect story," said a source from the film.

"The popularity of the series has been unprecedented and they think a film about it could be even more dramatic. The film could shed light on some behind-the-scenes details that weren't shown on the Netflix series … They think it really could. bring Joe to life on the screen. "

"Tiger King" directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaikin claim to have recently spoken to Joe in prison, where he said he thought Brad Pitt or David Spade would be best suited for the role, while her ex-husband John Finlay tip Shia LaBeouf or Channing Tatum for the part

The film will not be the only spin-off based on the hit show: A television series is already in development in the US. USA Focused on Joe's adversary, animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who will be interpreted by "Ghostbusters"Actress Kate McKinnon.

According to people, Rob lowe he's also hatching a project inspired by the docuseries, and he's working again with his "9-1-1: lone star"creator Ryan Murphy to work on the program.

Meanwhile, the Investigation Discovery channel has ordered a "definitive sequel" to the show, titled "Strange world of exotic Joe"which will be told only from Joe's point of view and will explore whether Carole was involved in the disappearance of her second husband Don lewis – something she denies.