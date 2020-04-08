Olivia Wilde Leads Television Doctors, Including Patrick Dempsey and Neil Patrick Harris, on Video Thanks to COVID-19 Healthcare Workers – Deadline

Olivia Wilde, with the help of a few other television doctors, is thanking the real doctors who are battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilde, who played Dr. Remy "Thirteen" Hadley on House, posted an appreciation video on Instagram. "On behalf of the fake doctors around the world, we want to thank health superheroes on the front line of this crisis," wrote Wilde. "On this #worldhealthday, consider donating to buy essential resources for these first responders who risk their lives for us."

Joining her in the video are Patrick Dempsey, who played Dr. Derek Shepherd in Grey & # 39; s Anatomy, Neil Patrick Harris, who played the title character in Doogie Howser, MD, and Jennifer Garner, who played a doctor who treats AIDS patients at the Oscar. Dallas Buyers Club winning film, among others.

You can see the full clip below.