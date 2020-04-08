Oakland educators say lack of access to technology is a challenge for virtual learning – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – With the widespread closure of schools confirmed for the remainder of the year, teachers and administrators across the Oakland Unified School District face new challenges that come with virtual teaching and learning.

All school districts in six Bay Area counties announced Tuesday that students will not return to their classrooms for the remainder of the academic year. All public schools in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marín, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and San Francisco counties are moving toward virtual learning.

"This has been an unprecedented time," says Ena Dallas, a drama and art teacher at Oakland Technical High School.

Dallas says he is doing his best to interact with the students, but admits it has been difficult.

"I teach such a diverse array of brilliant students that they have varied access to technology at home," says Dallas. It is a challenge that teachers and administrators face across OUSD.

"Many of our families don't have technology at home. They don't have a computer, they don't have Internet access, and that makes it very difficult to do many of the instructions that we want to do, that our students deserve," says John Sasaki, spokesman for the Oakland Unified District. School District.

Every Monday and Thursday, between 12,000 and 13,000 families come to pick up school lunches. The district hopes this is the perfect time to distribute donated Chromebook laptops, WiFi hotspots, and even outdated paper packs with homework and lesson plans.

RELATED: Map: Bay Area Schools That Distribute Meals During Coronavirus Closure

"I think it will be a great bridge for us, because we already know that families are dating," said Sasaki.

It is a problem that is also developing in other Bay Area districts, such as the Ravenswood City School District in East Palo Alto.

"It is a truly marked issue of equity and distance learning really highlights the digital divide that already existed, but has not been as present in everyone's mind," said Lara Burenin, Director of Curriculum and Instruction in the School District of the City of Ravenswood.

School officials also ensure that students have access to the Internet, in addition to a laptop for older students or a tablet for younger students.

"That way, families and students must log in frequently and see what teachers assign, to see the lessons that teachers have recorded," Burenin said.

Even the arts move online. Oakland Tech students are preparing for a play that may never hit the stage.

"They get together on a Zoom call and rehearse their scene," Dallas said. She admits that technology still has its challenges. "Testing coral parts in Zoom is not as easy as it sounds, I can tell you that."