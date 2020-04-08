NSYNC stars get closer due to Covid-19 crash

WENN

Pop icons NSYNC We have been hosting weekly online meetings to enjoy a drink together during the coronavirus blockade.

Singer Lance Bass reveals he has been in regular contact with former bandmates Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey FatoneY Chris Kirkpatrick while they are all isolated, and they have been celebrating digital happy hours.

"During quarantine (sic), their relationships get tighter, so now we have happy hours every week together and on Zoom (video conferencing app), which is a lot of fun," shared the 40-year-old talk show. .Watch what happens live" with Andy Cohen.

After receiving praise for also securing Timberlake's participation, a year after he attended a live group performance at the California Coachella festival, Bass joked, "(I'm) bringing people together, Andy, bringing people together." .

And Bass had more good news for NSYNC fans, revealing the "I can't stop the feeling!" Hitmaker told him that "he would be interested in talking about a meeting."

The five & # 39; NSYNC members last met in public in 2018 to present a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, while Timberlake was the only bandmate to have disappeared from Coachella's surprise appearance when Bass, Chasez, Fatone and Kirkpatrick joined. Ariana Grande on stage last spring of 2019 to present cover versions of "It Makes Me Ill" and the 1997 hit "Tearin & # 39; Up My Heart".

The stars originally split in 2002 to pursue solo careers.