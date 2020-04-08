Norwich City: Martin Tyler shares his memories of Carrow Road | Football news







Martin Tyler used to go to Carrow Road when he was in college

At a time when the soccer fields have closed, we have asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favorite facts and memories from the homes of the 20 Premier League clubs.

In part 14 of the series, Sky Sports' Voice of Soccer takes us on a virtual tour of Norwich & # 39; s Carrow Road with memories of his first trips to the famous old stadium and a charity match with David Soul.

Carrow Road: how do I get there

By highway. I know this trip very well. I studied at the University of East Anglia and much more recently my daughter Jenny was also a student there.

My first mode of transportation to Norwich and back was a Vespa 125 scooter. I called it Hercules because it was carrying some heavy loads!

I followed up with my first car, a Morris Minor, SGW 32. This was long before the M11, making travel easier now. Even more recently, the expansion of the A11 near Thetford, a project that was first discussed as a student, has finally taken place.

What is it like to comment there?

When I was in Norwich at university, we used to slavishly watch the highlights of Sunday afternoon football on Anglia Television. Almost all camera positions and commentary on the grounds in his region were well above a corner flag, including Carrow Road. It couldn't have been easy for those commentary pioneers, one of whom, Gerald Sinstadt, turned 90 years old earlier this year!

Fortunately, coverage has long come from a more conventional basis. A good view of what the Norwich welcome signs tell you is a good city.

By the way, nowadays you can also see the Canary Islands from above the corner flag, from hotel rooms overlooking the countryside. However, you must have a match ticket to reserve one.

Did you know

Carrow Road construction took just 82 days! The first job on the site began on June 11, 1935, and the first league game was organized there on the following August 31, with almost 30,000 at the new stadium.

My most remarkable memory of Carrow Road

Most of the successful Norwich City games I have covered have been away from home, particularly the notable 2-1 win in Munich against Bayern in 1993 in the UEFA Cup.

I also commented on two wins at Anfield, 2-0 in 1983, notable for a shot by Martin O & # 39; Neill who at the last moment drifted towards the top corner away from Bruce Grobbelaar, and the famous winner of Jeremy Goss in 1994, the final game. in front of a crowd standing in the iconic Kop.

I should also add to this Wembley's victory in the play-off that brought Norwich to the Premier League with Alex Neil.

For a truly magical day on Carrow Road, I have to dig deep into my personal memory bank. On a Sunday afternoon in May 1982 I played in a match between a David Soul XI and Dennis Waterman XI, both television superstars at the time. It was the Hutch side of Starsky and Hutch versus Minder. The match schedule was proclaimed by Charity Gala Football!

Dennis was a decent player with a keen eye for goal. David, as an American, was less familiar with our national game and limited himself to a ceremonial serve.

It was a massive attraction in Norfolk that day. In addition to the television series, he was a leading singer who sold millions of records. If I remember correctly, it was also a promotional vehicle for his UK tour.

What I like about Carrow Road

For me it has a great sense of familiarity. I spent my first Saturday afternoon living away from home on Carrow Road in September 1964, watching the Canary Islands reserves play in the Soccer Combination. A couple of years later, the club helped me get back in shape to play in college, thanks to the first-team physical treatment of the broken hamstrings.

I interviewed the manager at the time, Lol Morgan, for the student newspaper, although I had no idea that I would be moving to the media world. My last student flat before graduation was on Riverside Road, half a mile off the ground.

That was a long time ago, but when I got stuck in traffic after leaving the game against Liverpool earlier this year, I rediscovered an escape route that worked as well in 2020 as it had in the 1960s.

