Northern Colorado hospital couriers protest lack of protective equipment while transporting samples of COVID-19 – Up News Info

A group of employees protested outside the Fort Collins office of Couriers Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, alleging that the company is endangering them by failing to provide them with personal protective equipment while delivering samples of COVID-19 throughout northern Colorado. .

Employees work as messengers for hospitals in the region, including the McKee Medical Center and the Rocky Mountain Medical Center. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, they have been tasked with delivering potential samples of COVID-19 from nursing homes and other facilities to hospitals for testing, and delivering medications to the homes of people who have the virus.

A group of employees began organizing an illness on Monday and said they will not return to work until they are provided with the appropriate personal protective equipment and risk payment.

Employees say they are eager to return to work, but they don't want to risk their lives to do their jobs. They fear not only putting themselves but their family members at risk by not having the right equipment.

"They expect us to risk our health at work every day," said Sia Stafilas.

On the last shift he worked, the Amber Giles courier service said it delivered 15 samples of COVID-19 in a four-hour period without the proper protective gear.

Messenger Heather Lindley said she transported specimens from North Shore Health & Rehab in Loveland the night before announcing she had a COVID-19 outbreak.

Lindley usually uses a code to enter a building, but that night the keyboard didn't work. When he knocked on the door, a nurse wearing gloves and a mask came in and took her around the center to the nurses station to get the specimens. Along the way, all the staff members Lindley saw were wearing protective gear.

When he arrived at the hospital laboratory where he was transporting the samples, he told the laboratory technician about the experience.

"I said it was very strange when I was there, the door was closed and everyone was wearing gloves and masks," Lindley said. "And she said," Well, don't you know? They have COVID. " And I said: are you kidding me? Why did they let me in there?

Several employees expressed frustration at the disparity between their designation as "essential employees,quot; and the way their company treats them.

"I call him an,quot; essential disposable employee, "" said Amber Giles. "Am I not worth $ 5 to buy a mask?"

A group of six emails wrote a letter to senior management expressing their concerns and requesting that the company fix unsafe working conditions and compensate them for an additional $ 4 an hour.

In the letter, which was shared with the Reporter-Herald, employees said their work was emotionally draining and physically dangerous.

"It is very annoying to be on the dock of a hospital picking up packages and having a funeral director remove your deceased," he said.

Heather Lindley said other employees share the group's concerns, but were afraid to sign her name to the letter for fear of being fired. During the protest, several vehicles driving by honked in support, including several that protesters identified as being driven by employees of Couriers Hospital.

After the group distributed the letter to some of the company's other employees, Lindley said she received a phone call from her manager, who told her to "no longer deliver this (expletive) to your employees."

"How am I going to get employees to work with you by delivering this to you?" she said he asked her.

A representative for Couriers Hospital, which has Colorado offices in Fort Collins, Denver and Colorado Springs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lindley said employees became concerned when they found out about the virus in January. When they contacted management to ask what they were doing to prepare, they were always ignored, he said.

At first, management told them to get PPE from the hospitals they were delivering to. Now that hospitals are experiencing their own equipment shortages, that has been a challenge. Employees have had to purchase their own cleaning equipment and supply their own masks.

The company did provide employees with bottles of disinfectant to clean the cars and their equipment, but did not say what it was, Lindley said. When employees found the original packaging, they discovered that it was an industrial disinfectant that would not effectively protect against the virus and could cause burns and eye damage.

Employees filed a complaint with OSHA about the disinfectant. Stafilas said a representative contacted the company and said it had until April 14 to correct the problem.

The company has so far been unwilling to meet any of the group's demands, and several employees said they were threatened with being fired if they call back sick.

"They basically said, 'You signed up for this,'" Giles said.

"They say we are essential, but we really are not," Lindley said. "They don't care about us. All they care about is making money."