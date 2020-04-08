North Texas Businesses Find Creative Ways To Stay Afloat During Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Some local companies are finding creative ways to overcome the coronavirus blockade.

Typically, the Casa Social would be full of clients, but for now it is full of fresh meat, products and household items that are for sale.

"We wanted to build a market, a grocery store," said Ryan Lightfoot, the general manager. "Essential items, toilet paper, paper towels, things you don't have to go to a big box store and buy."

Lightfoot told Up News Info 11 News that the idea came from a brainstorming session. It was then that management and property decided that The Social House needed to become The Social Market.

It is just one example of how local businesses are adjusting to life in the COVID-19 era.

For some, the changes are out of necessity. At Arlington Heights Animal Hospital, the service has left the sidewalk with customers waiting in their vehicles.

For others, it's about finding ways to help the community. At TX Distillery, employees are making hand sanitizer for first responders and community shelters.

At Milestone, workers have been installing air purifiers in the homes of some high-risk families.

"We had some members in the community who needed help, who had compromised the immune system," said operations manager Scott Allison. "We were able to put a product in your home that will make your air much healthier."

Communities are finding new ways to unite, even while practicing social distancing.