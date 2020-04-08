Nordstrom Flash Jords Better Together Offer: Save 40% for a limited time!

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

We love when Nordstrom has great deals, like with their spring sales, but this is something special: Every day, Nordstrom partners with its favorite brands to offer a special one-day sale called The Better Together Sale. Because all Nordstrom stores are closed, they wanted to offer shoppers some amazing sales to wait in line, every day.

And today's Better Together sale is one you won't want to miss, because you can get 40% off jumpsuits, dresses and sandals! You can find some cool stuff from top brands like Free People, Madewell, Topshop, Sam Edelman and more.