No need to invoke a roaming agreement: Airtel CTO – Latest News

Bharti Airtel's chief technology officer has downplayed the need for an in-circle roaming agreement, for which the company had approached all of its competitors before. The telecommunications operator had said that it is an important measure to avoid network interruptions to support work from home.

The company, on March 23, wrote Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, BSNL, and MTNL for an in-circle roaming agreement (ICR), calling it "of paramount importance,quot; to serve the nation and prepare for any type of demand. .



"Since all carrier networks have remained stable despite increased traffic, there has been no requirement so far to invoke the ICR agreement, which is an emergency measure," Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said in response to an email. query.

Sekhon's statement came the day the Vodafone Idea network faced an outage at various locations and the company resolved it after a while.

"The VIL team has been working tirelessly to manage the network during these difficult times. An issue during an installation process resulted in a brief interruption in services that was quickly restored," said a Vodafone Idea spokesperson.

According to industry agencies, there has been a about 30 percent increase in data usage due to work from home in the middle of the shutdown, while officials with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said the increase has been 10 to 15 percent.

Airtel in its appeal by ICR had said that the agreement will be particularly relevant when a site is closed or where the telecom operator cannot manage uptime and collectively guarantee that services are not interrupted.