Nile Rodgers left scared when many of her friends died of coronavirus

Instagram

In a new video, ringleader Chic admits that the covid-19 pandemic scares him because many people he met have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Up News Info –

Nile Rodgers she is struggling with pain and fear after losing several friends to the coronavirus.

The pandemic has hit the music world hard, with the country legend John Prine the last star to lose her battle with the disease on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Elegant The leader spoke to the camera through a surgical mask while strolling through deserted streets and revealed that the death of people close to him after contracting the coronavirus left him scared.

"I was born into a world of artists and drug addicts and there have been a lot of deaths around me," highlights the video for hit maker "Le Freak." "This is the only week that so many friends died from the same thing. # Covid-19."

In the clip, the 67-year-old cancer survivor added: "I am not prone to being afraid of things, but to have an invisible enemy like a virus and see many of my friends, who have not only been sickly afraid, but a few that really passed away, it's just amazing to me. "

<br />

He also described how one of his "fabulous friends", a major player in the music industry with no name in his 20s, was "incredibly ill" with the virus, and might not have been diagnosed if he were not a "pop" powerhouse. . "Nile revealed that his friend is" on the road to recovery "but that" it was not an easy journey. "

The star also described how strange it seemed to walk through empty streets and not be able to make social contact with anyone, but ended on a happier note. She explained that her mother, who suffers from Alzheimer's, was recently FaceTimed and that she was "excited." She explained that she was confused by modern technology and believed that they were "on television together."

Wayne Fountains founder Adam Schlesinger, Arrows Leader Alan Merrillcountry star Joe Diffieand jazz musicians Bucky pizzarelli Y Wallace Roney they are among those in the music world who have died since contracting the disease.