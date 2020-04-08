Nickelodeon Greenlights Comedy Musical Pilot for Multi-Camera Brothers "Erin and Aaron" – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Nickelodeon is in pre-production on Erin and Aaron, a half-hour pilot of real action.

Primetime-Panic Your complete guide for pilots and direct orders to the series

Created and written by Dicky Murphy (The thundermans) Erin and Aaron is a multi-camera musical comedy about a newly mixed family and two opposing polar stepbrothers named Erin and Aaron who bond through music.

Murphy is an executive producer with Sean Cunningham and Marc Dworkin (The Thundermans, Squad Knight)

Murphy is a homegrown Nickelodeon talent. He worked as a script administrator in Zoey 101 and then I wrote for icarly Y Marvin Marvin. He was recently a writer and producer online. The Thundermans series, executive production by Cunningham and Dworkin.