Nick Saban may be less tech savvy than Bill Belichick

There are few coaches with a more focused approach to old school football than Bill Belichick.

The Patriots coach is known for his disgust and, sometimes, confusion regarding technology and social media, which has caused a lot of laughter in the past decade. He once asked a reporter if he was on "SnapFace,quot; and if he developed a habit of tossing tablets on the sidelines during games.

However, Alabama coach Nick Saban may be even more of a tech caveman than Belichick. Saban apparently began using email during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, eventually relieving his wife of the long burden of correspondence duties.

"They were sending them to Miss Terry, of course," Saban told ESPN's Maria Taylor on Wednesday. "She fired me and said, 'I'm not dealing with your stuff anymore,' so I had to do it on my own."

Neither Belichick nor Saban have their own Instagram or Facebook accounts, and they probably never will.

If Saban is discovering email now, he's probably decades away from considering social media.