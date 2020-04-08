New York Governor Andrew Cuomo skeptical of Broadway return June 7 – Deadline

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed skepticism about the newly announced June 7 reopening date on Broadway. "I would not use what Broadway thinks of as a barometer of anything unless they are in the public health business and have seen better numbers and models," Cuomo said in his daily COVID-19 briefing.

When asked by a reporter at the briefing if he thought the June 7 opening signs on Broadway pointed to other companies in New York being able to follow suit, Cuomo offered a swift and resounding "No."

"No, I would not use what they think. I would not use what Broadway thinks as a barometer of anything unless they are in the public health business and have seen better numbers and models." Continuing with the projections and the overall model, Cuomo said: “I think all of these projections basically turned out to be wrong. It is very difficult to model because you are modeling public behavior and what people will do. "

MORE TO COME …