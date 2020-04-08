New PS5 Controller Could Confirm Exciting PlayStation 5 Feature: BGR

The new DualSense controller for PlayStation 5 comes with a feature that seems to confirm a number of PS5 rumors based on Sony's patents.

The PS5 controller comes with an array of microphones that allows you to talk to other players without the use of headphones.

These are the kinds of hardware and software features that are critical to Sony's rumored game-focused virtual assistant.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

After a disappointing PlayStation 5 event a few weeks ago that revealed the main specs of the PS5, Sony is finally ready to show off some of the design language of the new PlayStation. The company stunned fans Tuesday with an unexpected announcement: The PS5 controller will be called DualSense and will have an exciting new design. The actual PlayStation 5 is nowhere to be seen, but that controller looks amazing. The DualSense name and design may be new, but we already knew some of the main features of the controller. In October, Sony unveiled a prototype of the device and spoke extensively about the controller's new feedback capabilities. That's what the DualSense ad comes down to, too. Sony explains the changes it had to make to the controller for the new haptic feedback features. But the new controller also includes an exciting feature that pretty much confirms one of the most exciting PS5 rumors to date.

When Cabling He used the prototype of the unnamed PS5 controller in October, saw an opening that looked a lot like a microphone. At the time, we were already aware of a Sony patent that described a voice-based virtual assistant for games that could provide help with missions and missions in real time. Sony did not confirm any of that in October. But it turns out the microphone is real, from the DualSense blog post:

DualSense also adds a built-in microphone array, which will allow gamers to easily chat with friends without headphones, ideal for starting a quick conversation. But of course if you're planning to chat for a longer period, it's nice to have those headphones on hand.

That is all that Sony is willing to say about the microphone. It is almost like an afterthought. But there is a lot of information there if you are ready to pay close attention.

The fact that you can chat from the controller means that the microphone and voice processing technology are advanced enough that anything is possible. And if that's possible, then adding a voice assistant to the PS5 software is more than plausible.

Yes, patent technology does not always come to life in consumer products. But the PS5 will exist for several years, during which time Sony has all the time in the world to perfect a virtual gaming assistant. We already have plenty of virtual assistants including Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri, and Cortana. But Sony would be the first whose primary job is to help with gaming sessions. Even if the technology is not ready for this year, the fact that Sony is willing to detail it in the patents is quite revealing. And it could become a significant differentiator between the PS5 and Microsoft in the future.

Speaking of the next Xbox, the microphone didn't even show up when Microsoft detailed the Xbox Wireless Controller to be paired with the X Series a few weeks ago.

Image Source: PlayStation