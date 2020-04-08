New Japanese lithium-ion battery-powered submarine arrives at base port – Defense Blog

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force announced on April 8 that its new Soryu-class submarine, JS OURYU (SS-511), arrived at the base port of Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture.

OURYU is the newest Japanese submarine, as well as the first lithium-ion battery-powered submarine. She will take over the surveillance mission in Japan.

Lithium-ion batteries have nearly twice the electrical storage capacity of traditional lead-acid batteries, and not only replace them in existing battery storage areas, but also add to the large battery capacity. By filling the huge space (several hundred tons of displacement) Within the hull previously occupied by AIP Sterling engines and their fuel cells with these new batteries, the number of (more powerful) batteries transported overall is enormous. This has significantly improved underwater endurance and is considered to be an advantage over the slow recharge ability of the AIP system.

The Ouryu is the sixth Soryu-class ship built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and is 276 feet long, a 2,950-pound submarine that supports a crew of 65 and carries up to 30 heavy 21-inch torpedoes.

Ouryu was baptized in June 2018, but was recently commissioned.