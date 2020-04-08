New coronavirus test sites open in Los Angeles county – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLb0fa3069d37c36beee35e2f1f3f866f075%

– Two new COVID-19 test sites will open in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, as the paucity of tests remains a problem across the region.

A new mobile test site will open at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South L.A.

This occurs when new numbers on Tuesday revealed that African Americans are seeing higher coronavirus death rates across the county than other ethnicities.

Authorities also admitted that residents in low-income areas are having a harder time accessing evidence than those in higher-income areas.

"One thing we already know is that testing is happening much less in communities where most people who live live in or near poverty," said LA County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer, to journalists on Tuesday.

So far, at least 35,300 people have been tested across the county, with a positive 14 percent. However, it is estimated that there are 20,000 negative laboratory results that have not yet been reported by commercial laboratories, so the rate is believed to be inflated.

The test drives were also held outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena from 11 a.m. at 3 p.m. Wednesday. It will be open to 100 people. To qualify, you must be 65 or older with symptoms, have underlying health conditions with symptoms, or be in quarantine after being exposed to a patient with COVID-19, the city of Pasadena said.

Pre-registration is required through the Los Angeles County website.

There are currently 16 test drive sites throughout Los Angeles County and one walk-in test site.

They are here:

Antelope Valley Mall (1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale, CA 91768)

Pomona Fairplex (Gate 17 – W. McKinley / Fairplex Drive)

South Bay Galleria (1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278)

Carbon Health – Echo Park – Walk-Up Only (2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite M, Los Angeles, CA 90026)

Crenshaw Christian Center (7901 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044)

Glendale Memorial Hospital (222 W. Eulalia St., Glendale, CA 91204)

Hansen Dam Recreation Center (Osborne Street Entrance, 11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342)

High Desert Medical Group (43839 15th St. W., Lancaster, CA 93534

Hotchkin Memorial Training Center (1700 Stadium Way, Los Angeles, CA 90012)

VA Parking Lot 15 (at the corner of Constitution and Davis, 100 Constitution Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90095

Northridge Hospital Medical Center (18460 Roscoe Blvd., Northridge, CA 91325 (enter Reseda Blvd.)

Lincoln Park (3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90095)

Altmed Commere Urgent Care (972 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce, CA 90022)

Altamed Pico Rivera Urgent Care (6336 Passons Blvd., Pico Rivera, CA 90660)

Altamed South Gate Urgent Care (8627 Atlantic Ave., South Gate, CA 90280)

Long Beach City College (1305 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, CA 90806)

Altamed West Covina Urgent Care (1300 S. Sunset Ave., West Covina, CA 91790)

To take the test, you must pre-register online and make an appointment.

On Monday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that county-wide testing would now be open to anyone with symptoms of coronavirus.