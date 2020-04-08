New Bluetooth Contact Tracking App for Covid-19 Protects Privacy – Latest News

Scientists have developed a new Bluetooth contact tracking application to detect the proximity of covid-19, which they say will help epidemiologists analyze the spread of the pandemic while fully protecting individual privacy. The DP-3T tracking system has been developed with the highest privacy standards and is ready to be implemented in an application, according to researchers at University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom.

The system ensures that no personal data comes out of an individual's device and is not centralized on a cloud server, meaning it cannot be reused for anything other than public health, they said.

"There are many concerns about Bluetooth tracking being centrally administered by governments, particularly in countries that have weaker privacy laws and human rights concerns," said Michael Veale of UCL.

"We have developed a practical solution that could help tell someone when they come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, while ensuring that user information never leaves their phone," Veale said.

The system would work whereby those who tested positive for covid-19 are allowed to upload randomly changing identifiers that have been constantly broadcasting via Bluetooth using the application.

The researchers explained that people who have the application, and who have been close to that person, compare the downloaded random identifiers with those they have collected using their own devices.

If they were close for a significant duration to a person who had tested positive, they would receive a prompt notification to alert them, along with guidance approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) about next steps.

While these loaded identifiers are useful for those who use the application, they are useless for the central server, the researchers said.

The server will not be able to identify who is a loader or any characteristics about the individual, according to the study.

Scientists noted that several governments around the world have used contact tracing as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

China, for example, has reportedly relied on mass phone surveillance to classify people based on their health status and restrict their movements.

However, concerns have been raised about what this means for individual privacy rights and what happens if the data is misused or used beyond its original purpose.

"Since this is a global problem, it is key that such a system works beyond borders, so that they can reopen," Veale said.

"If a country uses a centralized system, then everyone has to, putting citizens of countries with limited respect for human rights or the rule of law at grave risk," he said.

The new system works differently: Citizens around the world would be protected from surveillance and misuse, while epidemiologists get the ideas they tell us they need, the researchers said.



The team of 25 scientists from across Europe, including the Swiss Federal Institutes of Technology and KU Leuven in Belgium, developed a system that hides all personal information from the server.

The researchers explained that different identities in the system receive the minimum amount of information tailored to their requirements, none of them can abuse the data for other purposes, nor can they be forced or cited to make other data available.

They said that no entity, including the app backend, can track uninfected users.

The system will be organically dismantled at the end of the pandemic.

Infected patients will stop uploading their data to the central server and people will stop using the application. The data on the server is deleted after 14 days, according to the researchers.