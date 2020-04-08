Networks sails into another briefing on Trump's coronavirus: Up News Info

When the last White House coronavirus press conference started on Wednesday, Fox News covered it live, MSNBC joined him in progress, and CNN avoided its start entirely.

But they all captured much of the information afterward, when the president answered journalists' questions. A bit more moderate, Donald Trump was asked, and he was not only involved in the coronavirus crisis, but also on off-topic issues such as the success of Netflix. Tiger King: murder, madness and chaos. And he went into campaign mode when it came to Bernie Sanders' decision to withdraw, stirring the pot with a mixture of innuendoes and insults.

"I am surprised that President Obama has not supported Sleepy Joe. It just hasn't happened … He knows something you don't know, "he said.

Networks have been watching the briefings as needed to cover, and, as Trump pointed out again on Wednesday, have drawn much larger audiences for them, and with more caution as critics find it almost impossible to verify the president's claims. .

At the start of the briefing, CNN skipped Trump's opening remarks and those of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Wolf Blitzer told viewers they were waiting "to listen to experts from the Coronavirus Task Force." Instead, Blitzer spoke to the network's chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

MSNBC's Chuck Todd told viewers they were going to the briefing but, "every time we think this has gotten out of the way of truth, we will try to bring it up again. We think you are able to discern this on your own. so listen.

As Trump continued to speak, they separated to verify some facts. Todd turned to Dr. Vin Gupta to discuss Trump's claims about the use of hydroxychloroquine and zinc as coronavirus treatments.

"I was very pleased to hear that the president talked about clinical trials and messages about it," said Gupta. "But then he followed up with a Michigan representative and what could have been a really successful use of hydroxychloroquine. We just don't know if that's a real cause of its improvement. We just don't know. That's why he was doing great, talking about clinical trials in advance. "

Then, he added, "The comments about zinc were puzzling."

Some reporters at the briefing challenged some of Trump's claims from earlier days. CNN White House chief correspondent Jim Acosta asked the president if the White House or his campaign could back up his claim that voting by mail is riddled with electoral fraud. That was an important topic in Tuesday's primaries in Wisconsin and will be in the November general election if the coronavirus crisis persists in the fall.

"Where's the evidence?" Acosta asked Trump.

"I think there is a lot of evidence, and we will provide some," the president replied, citing Judicial Watch's agreement with the state of California "where they agreed that a million people should not have voted." But the California deal involves removing inactive registrations from voter lists, but it makes no reference to electoral fraud or illegal voting, according to Politifact.

As he did on Tuesday, Trump continued to criticize the World Health Organization, pointing to his January 14 tweet that Chinese authorities had found no evidence of person-to-person transmission of coronavirus. Obviously, that was wrong. Trump said the White House is considering withholding funds for the WHO.

On MSNBC, Kasie Hunt disagreed with the president's efforts to blame WHO and at the same time claim that he took aggressive action by closing flights from China.

"It is true that there was a limitation on flights and paying attention to flights from Wuhan, but people kept coming and going, and that is what contributed to the outbreak here, so I think it is important to underline," Hunt told Todd .

As it turned out, one of the most interesting moments came after Trump was gone. It was when Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about whether current social distancing efforts have worked. Models predicting the number of deaths from the coronavirus have been revised downward in recent days.

"We now know for sure that the mitigation we've been doing is having a positive effect, but you won't see it until weeks later," he said, before adding, "Don't settle for that."