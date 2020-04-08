Netflix and the Instagram team for pandemic chat "Want to talk about it?" – Deadline

Instagram and Netflix are partnering to launch Do you want to talk about that?, a weekly live series on Instagram with the stars of some of the popular Netflix YA content talking about taking care of yourself during a global pandemic.

The Instagram series will begin this Thursday, April 9 on @netflix at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and will run every Thursday through May 14.

Participating stars, including Noah Centineo (To all the boys that I've loved before), Joey King (The kissing booth) Ross Butler (13 reasons why) Caleb McLaughlin (Strange things), Lana Condor (To all the boys that I've loved before), Jerry Harris (Encourage) and Alisha Boe (13 reasons why)

The show will be streamed live from @Netflix on Instagram to speak to trusted mental health experts from organizations such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Mental Health America, The Trevor Project, Crisis Text Line, and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

They will discuss the questions and challenges young people face during the global COVID-19 pandemic and discuss topics such as what helps if you have trouble sleeping? How do you stay connected during social distancing? How do we manage anxiety? And what self-care really means.

Noah Centineo begins the series Thursday in a self-care conversation with Dr. Ken Duckworth, medical director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

You can see a trailer below: