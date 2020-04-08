NBA YoungBoy & # 39; s Mom To Kodak Black: Don't Talk About My Son N * gga! & # 39;

As NBA YoungBoy meat with Kodak Black heats up, his mother gives a stern warning to him and anyone who talks about his son, don't do it.

"Don't talk about my son n * gga, guess what, that's an adult man over there, he's a fucking man over there," Sherhonda Gaulden said on Instagram Live.

She continued, "And I promise you. I don't want my son to run after anyone, I don't want anyone or anything like that. Don't do any of that. I don't want my son to do any of it." But, I am saying this to any muthaf * ckin body that breathes into their muthaf * ckin body. If you go to him and if you go to him, bitch, you'd better let every muthaf * ckin bullet get into his muthaf * ckin 'gun and you'd better reload it and let it out again. "

Well, the NBA mom won't try to squash this beef any time soon.