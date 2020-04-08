Naomi Watts has an epic crisis as she is quarantined due to coronavirus – Watch the video

The Naomi Watts timeline on Instagram is a testament to the cost that the Coronavirus quarantine has had on people. If you look at the twice Oscar-nominated Instagram account, where it has 1.3 million followers, you'll notice a trend. His photos and videos went from being glamorous, red carpet events and magazine covers, to a woman who lacks makeup, looks a bit drained, and has been locked up in the house due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Many people say they may be related to the frustration that the award-winning actress shows in a new video where she says her vacuum cleaner, printer, and dishwasher broke the same day (that's bad luck for anyone!).

Naomi let her anger out as she screamed (or maybe she was screaming and then doubled her voice?) To the soundtrack of a lion or tiger roar. It seemed like Naomi was screaming because her mouth was open and her face was reddened, but she's an amazing actress, so maybe the slow motion video was more for her fans than a true epic crisis. Either way, people can relate to their frustration as more people say they feel a little crazy about being around the house 24/7.

You can watch the video that Naomi Watts shared on her timeline along with the following title below.

Quarantine Day # 756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner and dishwasher break on the same day … #ffs 🦠🦖

What's also remarkable is that just before Naomi shared the fusion video, she has shared many photos of herself not only cooking, but also eating.

Many people comment on how celebrities generally look a little more "normal,quot; during the pandemic, as they are not combing and applying makeup, there is no botox and collagen or other filler treatments, and some celebrities simply are not working as much as they would do it differently.

In one photo, Naomi is seen with what appears to be a red velvet cake with white icing (maybe cream cheese or buttercream?) And she's digging.

What you think? Can you relate to the epic collapse of Naomi Watt on Instagram? Are you eating more or less since the coronavirus pandemic?



