Naomi Campbell fondly remembers helping Princess Diana with a birthday surprise for teenage prince William!

The supermodel fondly remembered helping the late Princess Diana with a surprise party for her oldest son, Prince William years ago! At the time, William was still a teenager and Naomi Campbell shared the experience with another OG model, Cindy Crawford, during a live chat that was part of Naomi's new YouTube series titled No Filter with Naomi.

Apparently the surprise happened when William was only 13 or 14 years old and it was actually his birthday!

‘I went with Claudia (Schiffer) and Christy (Turlington). He was coming home from school and we had arrived before he got home from school and Princess Diana said: & # 39; It's okay & # 39 ;. So we were like, 'What do we do?' I mean, it was so sweet, & # 39; she shared with Cindy during their quarantine conversation.

Naomi emphasized that she felt "blessed,quot; to meet Lady Di before her tragic accident in 1997.

Like almost everyone else, Naomi stated that ‘(I) loved Princess Diana, loved her. Humble, how sensible and just blessed to know her for the time that I did. "

It turns out that Naomi was not the only one to meet royalty as her discussion partner also had her own experience and history.

Crawford recalled that the meeting that took place in the palace was truly overwhelming to the point that she found herself blushing.

‘I think he was 16 years old when I met him. I don't remember (if she blushed) but look I was blushing. I was so intimidated to meet Princess Diana and be at Kensington Palace and how completely realistic it was because she had a lot of protocol, I guess, and not being English, I don't understand any of that. "

Cindy also mentioned that Diana was so warm and welcoming that it finally made her feel like she was visiting a friend.



