Morning Good Morning America cameraman Tony Greer dies of coronavirus – Deadline

ABC Good morning america Cameraman Tony Greer died of complications related to the COVID-19 coronavirus, co-host Robin Roberts said Wednesday.

"It was such a bright light that it worked in our studio for more than six years," said Roberts. "You could feel Tony's beautiful spirit, you could feel it from a mile away."

“We love Tony and so many things that he loved. He loved his family, his beloved mother Fanny, his sister Janet, his brother Kevin. He loved to bring his nieces, nephews, any relatives who came to visit him, would take them out and show them around town. He loved his longtime girlfriend Robin, we are thinking of her, ”said Roberts.

She added: “She lives in her hometown of Chicago. They loved to travel the world together. We loved every moment we were lucky enough to spend and share with Tony, ”continued Roberts. “Our condolences to his family in Chicago. For your mother Fanny, we have to tell you this, madam, your son was a good man. He was kind, attentive, he was always a gentleman. "

Co-host Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos also spoke about Greer, calling him a "charming spirit" and a "total professional." "Tony and I shared the early shift in the breakfast room and he was a constant gentleman, such a charming man with such a charming spirit," said Stephanopoulos. "Simply a total professional, and someone who was a pleasure to see every day," said Strahan. “Always a good day, always a smile. We will miss him here in our studio.