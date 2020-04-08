More coronavirus vaccine efforts move toward human trials

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads at unprecedented rates, invading the lungs of people of all ages, ethnicities, and medical histories, more companies are increasing their efforts to combat the disease with accelerated schedules to create new vaccines.
Under normal circumstances, the development of the vaccine would take around 10 years. But the pharmaceutical industry is competing to compress this timeline with the support of nonprofits, government agencies, and regulatory authorities. In just a few months, more than two dozen companies have announced promising vaccine programs, speeding through the early stages of testing like never before.
Novavax, a Maryland-based biotechnology company, said Wednesday that its vaccine candidate had stimulated a powerful immune response in laboratory and animal experiments, producing antibodies that could fight the coronavirus. Called NVX-CoV2373, the vaccine will begin human trials in Australia in mid-May.
While a final product that would be widely available is still a year or more away, Novavax's effort is one of many ready to test on people.
A vaccine made by the modern biotechnology company is Already in a clinical trial, which started on March 15. Another, developed by Inovio Pharmaceuticals, was injected into the first adult volunteers on Monday. Health giant Johnson & Johnson expects to start clinical trials in September, and has received a nearly $ 500 million partnership through a division of the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA And experimental vaccines developed by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and Baylor College of Medicine are also awaiting permission from the Food and Drug Administration to begin testing on people.
"We are all trying to do something that is almost unprecedented, which is accelerating a vaccine in the midst of a pandemic," said Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital Vaccine Center. Development at Baylor College of Medicine.
There is still no proven treatment or vaccine against Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. A vaccine would be the best way to stop further spread of the coronavirus because it improves the natural defenses of the immune system. Of course, many companies are also struggling with ways to partner with manufacturing companies to produce enough vaccine to make it widely available.
White blood cells that act as explorers of the immune system constantly look for things that shouldn't be there. Vaccines train these cells to recognize invading viruses before an infection occurs. In this way, when coronavirus particles enter the body, the system is prepared to produce antibodies to neutralize the virus.
More than a million people worldwide have already become sick with the coronavirus. For public health experts and those on the front lines, a vaccine may not come soon enough.
"If you could only get one vaccine, imagine you can walk out your door with the assurance that you are not going to get sick," said Dr. Gregory Glenn, president of research and development at Novavax. "Because of that, everyone is highly motivated and working to move things around quickly."
The Novavax team is no stranger to the effort that goes into vaccine manufacturing. He had worked on experimental vaccines for SARS and MERS, which are closely related to the new coronavirus. The company also has vaccines for seasonal flu and respiratory syncytial virus, which causes colds, in the later stages of clinical trials.
When Chinese scientists published the genetic sequence of the new coronavirus in January, Novavax researchers immediately began working on recombinant technology to make a synthetic version of the virus. The researchers used a baculovirus to transport fragments of genetic material from the coronavirus to cells. Baculoviruses often infect insects, so they cannot replicate and cause disease in humans.
"We never use the actual virus," said Dr. Glenn. "But we can trick the immune system into thinking it has been attacked."
By combining the recombinant vaccine with an adjuvant or substance that increases immune stimulation, Novavax was able to achieve a high neutralization titer in preclinical testing, a measure of protective antibodies that can block the virus.
The company hopes to see a similar effect after giving more than 130 healthy adults two doses of the vaccine. The results of the trial, to be held in Australia, are expected in July.
Moderna and Inovio are pioneers in a different approach to their vaccines.
Moderna uses RNA technology, while Inovio has developed DNA technology to package the genetic code for the coronavirus tip proteins, which form the corona around the virus and help it adhere to cells. This approach has the advantage of being able to go to trials faster than vaccines that require the production of viral proteins or a weakened version of the actual virus to induce an immune response. But the technology is not yet proven. There are no approved RNA or DNA vaccines for any disease.
Dr. Hotez and Johnson & Johnson's team, on the other hand, rely on technology that is more similar to the Novavax approach because it has been used successfully to create other vaccines in the past, including one for Ebola that has been reported in Europe and used in the recent epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Some countries already have the manufacturing capabilities that will be necessary to increase vaccine production and keep costs low if all goes well.
"It is not very sexy, but it is a reliable approach. We know it works," said Dr. Hotez.
For now, the first stage of clinical trials for every possible coronavirus vaccine should focus on how safe or toxic the vaccine can be at different dose levels. The researchers will carefully compile the medical records of the volunteers participating in the trials and will monitor their levels of antibodies, liver enzymes and other indicators of emerging side effects.
One concern is that vaccines may inadvertently cause a phenomenon known as disease amelioration, in which vaccinated people develop more severe inflammation and disease than those who have never been vaccinated. Studies of the first SARS and MERS vaccines observed this troublesome complication in some animal models.
"If everything looks good and the vaccine appears to be safe, we will move on to trials with much larger numbers and look at the efficacy of the vaccine," said Dr. John Ervin, who leads the Inovio clinical trial in Kansas City, Mes.
In parallel, the companies plan to continue with more animal testing, as well as invest in manufacturing capacity both in the United States and abroad. They will need millions of doses for additional clinical trials, and even more if a vaccine finally comes to market.
Companies also need to be prepared for the possibility that some candidates will fail or that demand for a vaccine will decrease when it is ready for widespread use. But industry experts don't expect this to happen.
“The virus is running through crowded urban areas and slums in certain countries. How is social distancing done in those places? You don't, "said Dr. Hotez.
“We are preparing a roadmap on how we work as a country for the next two or three years. That's roughly the time period we saw for the 1918 flu pandemic, and probably Covid-19. "