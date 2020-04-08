More coronavirus vaccine efforts move toward human trials

Moderna and Inovio are pioneers in a different approach to their vaccines.

Moderna uses RNA technology, while Inovio has developed DNA technology to package the genetic code for the coronavirus tip proteins, which form the corona around the virus and help it adhere to cells. This approach has the advantage of being able to go to trials faster than vaccines that require the production of viral proteins or a weakened version of the actual virus to induce an immune response. But the technology is not yet proven. There are no approved RNA or DNA vaccines for any disease.

Dr. Hotez and Johnson & Johnson's team, on the other hand, rely on technology that is more similar to the Novavax approach because it has been used successfully to create other vaccines in the past, including one for Ebola that has been reported in Europe and used in the recent epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Some countries already have the manufacturing capabilities that will be necessary to increase vaccine production and keep costs low if all goes well.

"It is not very sexy, but it is a reliable approach. We know it works," said Dr. Hotez.

For now, the first stage of clinical trials for every possible coronavirus vaccine should focus on how safe or toxic the vaccine can be at different dose levels. The researchers will carefully compile the medical records of the volunteers participating in the trials and will monitor their levels of antibodies, liver enzymes and other indicators of emerging side effects.

One concern is that vaccines may inadvertently cause a phenomenon known as disease amelioration, in which vaccinated people develop more severe inflammation and disease than those who have never been vaccinated. Studies of the first SARS and MERS vaccines observed this troublesome complication in some animal models.

"If everything looks good and the vaccine appears to be safe, we will move on to trials with much larger numbers and look at the efficacy of the vaccine," said Dr. John Ervin, who leads the Inovio clinical trial in Kansas City, Mes.

In parallel, the companies plan to continue with more animal testing, as well as invest in manufacturing capacity both in the United States and abroad. They will need millions of doses for additional clinical trials, and even more if a vaccine finally comes to market.