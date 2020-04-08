Modern Warfare Season 3 Maps: What to Expect from Backlot, Sawmill, Incursion in Call of Duty

%MINIFYHTML6a710b516b24ca989e3644084b04dd2f77%

Season 3 of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,quot; is already underway, which means new maps, weapons and game modes.

Players will be greeted with family digs as several maps from previous editions of the franchise are being brought in.

Not all Season 3 maps will be available immediately: Activision released three on Wednesday and will drop others at a later date.

Season 3 will be based on a busy season 2 that coincided with the debut of "Warzone,quot; and the release of "Modern Warfare 2: Campaign Remastered,quot;.

Here is an idea of ​​the recently accessible maps for the last season:

Talisk Backlot

Here's a remake of a "Call of Duty 4,quot; map with more vertical levels and different elements than many of the existing "Modern Warfare,quot; offerings. Historically it received mixed reviews, some appreciated the nostalgic feel of that era of the game and others considered it one of the dullest old maps.

Hovec sawmill

The sawmill is a new addition based on the premise of a sawmill engulfed in flames. Many believed that this was a Village remake of "Modern Warfare 3,quot; based on previous leaks, but instead is just an extension of the Village concept.

There is a sizeable outdoor market area with mid-to-fourth lanes ideal for running and shooting play styles. It is wide open with apparently few areas of safety or comfort.

Oh, and the aesthetic is beautiful.

Aniyah Incursion

The raid is anchored by a huge central building with patios and smaller buildings / lanes scattered around it. The map is arrow shaped instead of having a typical rectangular construction.

It is quite large, and a series of vertical levels add to its spacious appearance.

Safety helmet

Instead of turning on the buzz with MW2's Highrise, Favela, or Afghan, Activision will go with a remastered edition of Hardhat later in Season 3 (not yet available).

Hardhat is solid? Yes. Is it a callback to a disappointing installment in the franchise? Also if. Maybe we are being too grumpy here considering that Hardhat had a fun and quite unique build. But there were other options that would have been more inspiring.

Of the four multiplayer maps announced for Season 3, Hardhat will likely play the smallest.