MLB referee Paul Emmel doesn't need surgery to be a bigger man

%MINIFYHTML1b9712cc4623f910fef2d598b708533c76%

When Paul Emmel returns to the diamond, he will have gained an inch in height. And a furlong of serenity.

"I'm 6 feet 3 feet now, even though I was put on the 6-2 list," laughed the referee for the entire Major League Baseball and Castle Rock. "I had to grow an inch of bone."

Emmel underwent surgery last October to correct a gait with bow legs. Osteotomy The documents cut his tibia, or tibia, to relieve pressure on the knee joint. Three decades of squatting behind the plate, popping up and down, are murders in the cartilage.

"I have the legs of a 20-year-old again," the 51-year-old referee snapped. "That should lead me to retirement."

Emmel, who has been calling balls and strikes on The Show since July 1999, was not scheduled to return to the MLB routine until the All-Star break anyway. Thanks to social estrangement and the coronavirus, the rest of us could join in with it right now, depending on how much action the gentlemen of baseball decide to put into a fun-sized candy wrapper.

"It just gives me that extra time to put that 100 percent effort into what we're doing," Emmel said. "It has been good that the time we spend when we are not working, we are doing something to improve life."

And sometimes those silver linings turn out to be pure gold.

Emmel's extended low season gives him more time for his passions: charities UMPS CARE, the nonprofit organization for which he serves as secretary; and Manna Care, a service provided by Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch, where Emmel spends any Tuesday he can helping distribute food and sundries to more than 1,200 people per month.

"The hardest part right now is that we have to follow many patterns of social distancing," said Emmel. "So they are groups of 10 or less. They are all six feet away. We all wear gloves and masks and keep things sanitized. So it has become an additional level of challenge, but everyone has done it very well." .

Rather than customers frequenting the Manna Care market, volunteers like Emmel and her 16-year-old son Ryan pack and deliver groceries for cars to take to them via a shuttle. When they are not filling bags or loading vehicles, they are stocking shelves for at least four to five hours per week.

The guy who pushes the shopping cart with the silver mane and gray shirt has worked in a World Series, three League Championship Series and two All-Star games. How cool is it that?

"You know, that's the beauty of it. I don't think the other volunteers know that," said Emmel, a Michigan native and father of two. “They see you as someone who wants to help Denver. They don't see you any other way. And that's a great thing, it doesn't look typical. You are here to help.

"I'm a major league umpire who takes orders from a 30-year-old girl who runs things. This is how it works. I love that."

He loves being around to pitch, physically. Ordinarily, this is the stretch of the calendar year that Emmel lives on the road, supporting Manna's efforts financially and spiritually from the MLB travel schedule.

He loves to meet and greet, even if many of the stories break his heart into a million little pieces. Like the lady who visited Manna and said that she had fled Venezuela, where she had worked as a dentist, leaving behind a career to clean the slate.

“You come to the United States to get away from Venezuela and civilization (insurrection). You have nothing and start again, "said Emmel. "People are still willing to do that or a better life.

“The stories that were told in the history books are still alive today. And just to be a part of that and give people that spiritual, emotional and stimulating part of their day, I don't have the words for that. "

For every inch he gives, Emmel gets a mile back in return. In times like these, you don't need surgery to be a bigger man.