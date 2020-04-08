Minnie's food pantry ensures Plano ISD families are fed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML67f2a2c452ba070b0b99bdd117f9105676%

This morning, volunteers make sure that hundreds of Plano ISD families don't go hungry during the long Easter holiday weekend.

Outside of Minnie’s Food Pantry, more cars join the line to collect food every day.

At the end of this month, non-profit estimates, the number of people in need may be unprecedented.

Founder Cheryl "Action,quot; Jackson says they have seen a 60% increase in the number of people seen because of the coronavirus pandemic, including 415 new families just last week alone.

"You look into the eyes of people who come here and want a hug, and we tell them we want to give you a hug but we can't do it these days," says Jackson.

Jackson says the concern right now is that even the few stores and resources left open amid social distancing measures will either be closed or have reduced hours from Good Friday to Easter Sunday.

That's why volunteers will deliver more than 750 boxes of food to Plano ISD families this afternoon.

The boxes are full of ingredients to prepare meals during the weekend.

Perhaps, Jackson says, it will also offer some encouragement for people to stay in their homes, rather than venturing out for a bite to eat.

She is grateful for every little help provided by the community.

"You know that they say that the eyes are the window of the soul, and if my eyes could speak, I would tell you that I am very grateful to each person who left their house and donated a box of cereal so that another family can eat. I am grateful, "she says.

Minnie’s Food Pantry will distribute vacation meal kits to families in need from Plano ISD from 1-3 p.m. at Bowman High School, located at 2501 Jupiter Road.

Food donations are needed in the pantry every day.

To help, you can drop from Thursday to Sunday to drop off items, or click here.