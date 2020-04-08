Minnesotans find creative ways to stay busy in order to stay home – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With the order to stay home, people across the state are looking for creative ways to stay busy.

Up News Info met Nathan Ziegler, director of the Hope Academy in Minneapolis.

"We are not doing anything else. We have to stay home, so we could do some of those things," said Ziegler.

He started a YouTube series called "Mr. Z's Social Detachment,quot;. There are scientific experiments and bad parent jokes, but also tricks.

"My son said hello dad, if you want me to do some tricks for you, you will have to buy me wood," said Ziegler.

Then they built an obstacle course for a basketball. His journey started from the top of the roof and then bounced off a recycling bin. After that it was only net.

The golf shot from the ceiling took the Maestro a little longer.

"Any idea how many shots it took?" John Lauritsen asked. "He said he had reached hundreds. After that, there were no more tricks. The week was over, ”replied Ziegler.

"I was seeing other people online doing them, so I thought I could spend time trying mine," said Carter Bloomquist.

Bloomquist is a senior at Lakeville South. But instead of getting lost, you are fitting in, online. The golf season is still in his basement. All he needed was a golf club, a ping pong ball, a cup of water, and plenty of free time.

“The first couple was the first or second attempt. The others took time. I'm not a very good golfer, so some took a while, "said Bloomquist.