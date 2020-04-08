Minnesota Coronavirus: Steve Simon Proposes Bill to Expand Mail Voting – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Secretary of State Steve Simon hopes to take charge of how Minnesota conducts elections in the COVID-19 era.

Their goal is to avoid complications similar to Tuesday's Wisconsin Democratic primary, where many people had to wait more than an hour to vote. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were limited polling places across the state and a shortage of volunteers willing to work there.

Simon's proposal, if approved, would mean that each registered voter will automatically receive a ballot in their mailbox. Although voters would need a witness to sign the ballot, voting by mail would decrease the number of people in polling stations. It would also mean fewer in-person polling places on Election Day.

Simon's proposal also means that the state would need additional time to process the votes, so the winners may not be announced immediately.

However, not everyone agrees with Simon's plan. A Republican representative is concerned that favoring mail voting over in-person voting further opens the door to possible electoral fraud.

Democrats generally disagree, but at the end of the day, they would have to work with Republicans to pass the law.

"We don't know what the future holds for us, none of us know, but until we are told otherwise, we must treat Minnesota's state elections as a public health problem," said Simon.

Although the August and November primary elections seem a long way off, Simon disagrees.

"If we assume that the crisis will overtake us, and that it will end in August, or that there will be no wave two in November, and if we guess wrong, we are in a real mess," he said.

Some amendments have already been proposed to the bill; one suggests starting to count mail ballots early so as not to overwhelm the system on Election Day.

When asked how the state would pay, Simon points to the state's $ 7 million in HAVA funds, which are intended to help improve elections.

For the law to take effect, it would have to be passed before May 4.